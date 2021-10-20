Newcastle United requests fans to refrain from wearing Arabian clothes post Saudi takeover

Newcastle United has requested its fans to refrain from wearing traditional Arabic clothes if they would not wear the under normal circumstances, fearing it might offend others, following the clubs take over by Saudi Arabia backed consortium.

After the takeover, a number of Newcastle United fans celebrated the takeover wearing head gears and robes. However, the club in a statement said that there remained a possibility that dressing that way was “culturally inappropriate and risked causing offence to others.”

“All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support,” said the club in an official statement.

Newcastle has already begun having changes in its dugout with Steve Bruce, its manager leaving the club after two and a half years following the takeover.

The magpies currently sit second from bottom and the club’s fans will hope of better days with a change in ownership.