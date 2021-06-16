Football EPL EPL Premier League 2021-22 fixtures full list released: Manchester United vs Leeds to kick off season Manchester United will kick off the Premier League 2021-22 season against Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2021 13:35 IST Manchester United beat Leeds United 6-2 at Old Trafford last season. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 16 June, 2021 13:35 IST Manchester United will kick off the Premier League 2021-22 season against Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14.Champion Manchester City travels to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend, while Liverpool visits newly promoted side Norwich City.RELATED| Leicester striker Vardy buys stake in American club Rochester Rhinos Schedule for all 380 matchesSaturday 14 AugustBrentford v ArsenalBurnley v BrightonChelsea v Crystal PalaceEverton v SouthamptonLeicester v WolvesMan Utd v LeedsNewcastle v West HamNorwich v LiverpoolSpurs v Man CityWatford v Aston VillaSaturday 21 AugustArsenal v ChelseaAston Villa v NewcastleBrighton v WatfordCrystal Palace v BrentfordLeeds v EvertonLiverpool v BurnleyMan City v NorwichSouthampton v Man UtdWest Ham v LeicesterWolves v SpursSaturday 28 AugustAston Villa v BrentfordBrighton v EvertonBurnley v LeedsLiverpool v ChelseaMan City v ArsenalNewcastle v SouthamptonNorwich v LeicesterSpurs v WatfordWest Ham v Crystal PalaceWolves v Man UtdSaturday 11 SeptemberArsenal v NorwichBrentford v BrightonChelsea v Aston VillaCrystal Palace v SpursEverton v BurnleyLeeds v LiverpoolLeicester v Man CityMan Utd v NewcastleSouthampton v West HamWatford v WolvesSaturday 18 SeptemberAston Villa v EvertonBrighton v LeicesterBurnley v ArsenalLiverpool v Crystal PalaceMan City v SouthamptonNewcastle v LeedsNorwich v WatfordSpurs v ChelseaWest Ham v Man UtdWolves v BrentfordSaturday 25 SeptemberArsenal v SpursBrentford v LiverpoolChelsea v Man CityCrystal Palace v BrightonEverton v NorwichLeeds v West HamLeicester v BurnleyMan Utd v Aston VillaSouthampton v WolvesWatford v NewcastleSaturday 2 OctoberBrighton v ArsenalBurnley v NorwichChelsea v SouthamptonCrystal Palace v LeicesterLeeds v WatfordLiverpool v Man CityMan Utd v EvertonSpurs v Aston VillaWest Ham v BrentfordWolves v NewcastleSaturday 16 OctoberArsenal v Crystal PalaceAston Villa v WolvesBrentford v ChelseaEverton v West HamLeicester v Man UtdMan City v BurnleyNewcastle v SpursNorwich v BrightonSouthampton v LeedsWatford v LiverpoolSaturday 23 OctoberArsenal v Aston VillaBrentford v LeicesterBrighton v Man CityChelsea v NorwichCrystal Palace v NewcastleEverton v WatfordLeeds v WolvesMan Utd v LiverpoolSouthampton v BurnleyWest Ham v SpursSaturday 30 OctoberAston Villa v West HamBurnley v BrentfordLeicester v ArsenalLiverpool v BrightonMan City v Crystal PalaceNewcastle v ChelseaNorwich v LeedsSpurs v Man UtdWatford v SouthamptonWolves v EvertonSaturday 6 NovemberArsenal v WatfordBrentford v NorwichBrighton v NewcastleChelsea v BurnleyCrystal Palace v WolvesEverton v SpursLeeds v LeicesterMan Utd v Man CitySouthampton v Aston VillaWest Ham v LiverpoolSaturday 20 NovemberAston Villa v BrightonBurnley v Crystal PalaceLeicester v ChelseaLiverpool v ArsenalMan City v EvertonNewcastle v BrentfordNorwich v SouthamptonSpurs v LeedsWatford v Man UtdWolves v West HamSaturday 27 NovemberArsenal v NewcastleBrentford v EvertonBrighton v LeedsBurnley v SpursChelsea v Man UtdCrystal Palace v Aston VillaLeicester v WatfordLiverpool v SouthamptonMan City v West HamNorwich v WolvesTuesday 30 November19:45 Aston Villa v Man City19:45 Everton v Liverpool19:45 Leeds v Crystal Palace19:45 Watford v Chelsea19:45 West Ham v Brighton19:45 Wolves v Burnley20:00 Man Utd v ArsenalWednesday 1 December19:45 Newcastle v Norwich19:45 Southampton v Leicester19:45 Spurs v BrentfordSaturday 4 DecemberAston Villa v LeicesterEverton v ArsenalLeeds v BrentfordMan Utd v Crystal PalaceNewcastle v BurnleySouthampton v BrightonSpurs v NorwichWatford v Man CityWest Ham v ChelseaWolves v LiverpoolSaturday 11 DecemberArsenal v SouthamptonBrentford v WatfordBrighton v SpursBurnley v West HamChelsea v LeedsCrystal Palace v EvertonLeicester v NewcastleLiverpool v Aston VillaMan City v WolvesNorwich v Man UtdTuesday 14 December19:45 Arsenal v West Ham19:45 Brentford v Man Utd19:45 Brighton v Wolves19:45 Burnley v Watford19:45 Leicester v Spurs19:45 Norwich v Aston Villa20:00 Crystal Palace v SouthamptonWednesday 15 December20:00 Chelsea v Everton20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle20:00 Man City v LeedsSaturday 18 DecemberAston Villa v BurnleyEverton v LeicesterLeeds v ArsenalMan Utd v BrightonNewcastle v Man CitySouthampton v BrentfordSpurs v LiverpoolWatford v Crystal PalaceWest Ham v NorwichWolves v ChelseaSaturday 26 DecemberAston Villa v ChelseaBrighton v BrentfordBurnley v EvertonLiverpool v LeedsMan City v LeicesterNewcastle v Man UtdNorwich v ArsenalSpurs v Crystal PalaceWest Ham v SouthamptonWolves v WatfordTuesday 28 DecemberArsenal v WolvesBrentford v Man CityChelsea v BrightonCrystal Palace v Norwich Everton v Newcastle Leeds v Aston VillaLeicester v LiverpoolMan Utd v BurnleySouthampton v SpursWatford v West HamSaturday 1 JanuaryArsenal v Man CityBrentford v Aston VillaChelsea v LiverpoolCrystal Palace v West HamEverton v BrightonLeeds v BurnleyLeicester v Norwich Man Utd v WolvesSouthampton v NewcastleWatford v SpursSaturday 15 JanuaryAston Villa v Man UtdBrighton v Crystal PalaceBurnley v LeicesterLiverpool v BrentfordMan City v ChelseaNewcastle v WatfordNorwich v EvertonSpurs v ArsenalWest Ham v LeedsWolves v SouthamptonSaturday 22 JanuaryArsenal v BurnleyBrentford v WolvesChelsea v SpursCrystal Palace v LiverpoolEverton v Aston VillaLeeds v NewcastleLeicester v BrightonMan Utd v West HamSouthampton v Man CityWatford v NorwichTuesday 8 February19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds19:45 Brighton v Chelsea19:45 Burnley v Man Utd19:45 Norwich v Crystal Palace19:45 West Ham v Watford19:45 Wolves v ArsenalWednesday 9 February19:45 Newcastle v Everton19:45 Spurs v Southampton20:00 Liverpool v Leicester20:00 Man City v BrentfordSaturday 12 FebruaryBrentford v Crystal PalaceBurnley v LiverpoolChelsea v ArsenalEverton v LeedsLeicester v West HamMan Utd v SouthamptonNewcastle v Aston VillaNorwich v Man CitySpurs v WolvesWatford v BrightonSaturday 19 FebruaryArsenal v BrentfordAston Villa v WatfordBrighton v BurnleyCrystal Palace v ChelseaLeeds v Man UtdLiverpool v NorwichMan City v SpursSouthampton v EvertonWest Ham v NewcastleWolves v LeicesterSaturday 26 FebruaryArsenal v LiverpoolBrentford v NewcastleBrighton v Aston VillaChelsea v LeicesterCrystal Palace v BurnleyEverton v Man CityLeeds v SpursMan Utd v WatfordSouthampton v NorwichWest Ham v WolvesSaturday 5 MarchAston Villa v SouthamptonBurnley v ChelseaLeicester v LeedsLiverpool v West HamMan City v Man UtdNewcastle v BrightonNorwich v BrentfordSpurs v EvertonWatford v ArsenalWolves v Crystal PalaceSaturday 12 MarchArsenal v LeicesterBrentford v BurnleyBrighton v LiverpoolChelsea v NewcastleCrystal Palace v Man CityEverton v WolvesLeeds v NorwichMan Utd v SpursSouthampton v WatfordWest Ham v Aston VillaSaturday 19 MarchAston Villa v ArsenalBurnley v SouthamptonLeicester v BrentfordLiverpool v Man UtdMan City v BrightonNewcastle v Crystal PalaceNorwich v ChelseaSpurs v West HamWatford v EvertonWolves v LeedsSaturday 2 AprilBrighton v NorwichBurnley v Man CityChelsea v BrentfordCrystal Palace v ArsenalLeeds v SouthamptonLiverpool v WatfordMan Utd v LeicesterSpurs v NewcastleWest Ham v EvertonWolves v Aston VillaSaturday 9 AprilArsenal v BrightonAston Villa v SpursBrentford v West HamEverton v Man UtdLeicester v Crystal PalaceMan City v LiverpoolNewcastle v WolvesNorwich v BurnleySouthampton v ChelseaWatford v LeedsSaturday 16 AprilAston Villa v LiverpoolEverton v Crystal PalaceLeeds v ChelseaMan Utd v NorwichNewcastle v LeicesterSouthampton v ArsenalSpurs v BrightonWatford v BrentfordWest Ham v BurnleyWolves v Man CitySaturday 23 AprilArsenal v Man UtdBrentford v SpursBrighton v SouthamptonBurnley v WolvesChelsea v West HamCrystal Palace v LeedsLeicester v Aston VillaLiverpool v EvertonMan City v WatfordNorwich v NewcastleSaturday 30 AprilAston Villa v NorwichEverton v ChelseaLeeds v Man CityMan Utd v BrentfordNewcastle v LiverpoolSouthampton v Crystal PalaceSpurs v LeicesterWatford v BurnleyWest Ham v ArsenalWolves v BrightonSaturday 7 MayArsenal v LeedsBrentford v SouthamptonBrighton v Man UtdBurnley v Aston VillaChelsea v WolvesCrystal Palace v WatfordLeicester v EvertonLiverpool v SpursMan City v NewcastleNorwich v West HamSunday 15 May*Aston Villa v Crystal PalaceEverton v BrentfordLeeds v BrightonMan Utd v ChelseaNewcastle v ArsenalSouthampton v LiverpoolSpurs v BurnleyWatford v LeicesterWest Ham v Man CityWolves v Norwich* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 MaySunday 22 May16:00 Arsenal v Everton16:00 Brentford v Leeds16:00 Brighton v West Ham16:00 Burnley v Newcastle16:00 Chelsea v Watford16:00 Crystal Palace v Man Utd16:00 Leicester City v Southampton16:00 Liverpool v Wolves16:00 Man City v Aston Villa16:00 Norwich v Spurs More to follow... 