Man City on the brink of title after win over Crystal Palace Goals from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres helped Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 2-0 and inch closer to its fourth Premier League title. Reuters LONDON 01 May, 2021 19:16 IST Sergio Aguero broke the deadlock at Selhurst Park with a stunning half-volley finish just before the hour mark- REUTERS Manchester City moved to the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons as a piece of magic by Sergio Aguero set it on the way to a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.Pep Guardiola's side was totally dominant, but missed a cutting edge until Aguero's stunning half-volley finish just before the hour mark broke Palace's resolve. ALSO READ | Liverpool's Klopp says teams will find it harder to stop Man CityA minute later, Ferran Torres's clinical low shot doubled City's advantage and it could have racked up a bigger margin of victory, but Raheem Sterling was denied by the woodwork and Joao Cancelo also went close.With four games left City has 80 points, 13 ahead of Manchester United who hosts Liverpool on Sunday, knowing that defeat would seal the title for its neighbours.Even if United win, City can wrap up the title by beating Chelsea next weekend.