Premier League 2023-24 roundup: Brentford upsets West Ham, Sheffield ends winless run and Palace beats Burnley

Collins earns Brentford thrilling 3-2 comeback win over West Ham

Brentford claimed its third straight Premier League victory when it came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 in a thrilling London derby on Saturday.

Brentford’s Neal Maupay ended a 14-month goal drought when he opened the scoring in the 11th minute but the lead lasted just eight minutes before West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus scored a stunning volley with his back to goal.

Jarrod Bowen cleaned up to make it 2-1 following a long VAR check for handball but Brentford equalised in the second half when Konstantinos Mavropanos headed a cross into his own net.

The host was much the better team in the second half and took the lead for a second time when club record signing Nathan Collins scored with a towering header to clinch the points as Thomas Frank’s side moved up to ninth. West Ham are 11th.

Sheffield United ends winless run with last-gasp penalty against Wolves

Sheffield United secured its first Premier League win of the season with a penalty goal from Oliver Norwood 10 minutes into stoppage time, earning a 2-1 victory at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

As the match neared its conclusion, the visitor’s Fabio Silva conceded a penalty for tripping George Baldock, which Norwood easily converted, sending Bramall Lane into a frenzy.

Sheffield had got the first goal of the match when Cameron Archer picked up a loose ball in midfield, sprinted to the edge of the box and unleashed a shot that struck the crossbar before finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute.

A minute before stoppage time, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalised for the visitor, sending in a curler from inside the box that deflected into the net.

Sheffield is still bottom of the table with four points, while Wolves are 13th with 12 points.

Late own goal by Young earns Brighton a point at Everton

A late Ashley Young own goal rescued a point for Brighton & Hove Albion in its 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday after a rare Vitaliy Mykolenko strike had put the home side ahead.

Kaoru Mitoma’s cross deflected off experienced right-back Young and looped over Jordan Pickford in the home goal on the 84th minute after Mykolenko had drilled in a close-range shot at the second attempt early in the game.

Brighton is sixth in the table with 18 points from 11 games, but without a win in five Premier League fixtures, while Everton stays in 15th with 11 points from the same number of matches.

Brighton had 80% of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances for much of it, though Lewis Dunk had a magnificent volleyed equaliser ruled out for offside in the first half.

Crystal Palace beats Kompany’s struggling Burnley 2-0

Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell scored as Crystal Palace gave Burnley its sixth consecutive home defeat this season with a 2-0 victory on Saturday, the Eagle’s first win in four Premier League games.

Roy Hodgson’s side climbed provisionally into 10th in the table on 15 points after 11 games, while Vincent Kompany’s beleaguered Clarets, who have yet to win at Turf Moor this campaign, remained firmly in the drop zone with four points.

ALSO READ | Man United rides on Fernandes‘ goal to beat Fulham 1-0 in Premier League

The home side started well but it was Crystal Palace who got on the scoreboard when Burnley’s dawdling defender Jordan Beyer lost possession to Jordan Ayew and he raced into the box to cross to fellow Ghanaian Schlupp for a tap-in.

Mitchell doubled Palace’s lead in the 94th with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Burnley’s best chance came a few minutes before the interval when Luca Koleosho raced on to a long pass before a last-ditch sliding tackle from Joachim Andersen halted what had looked like a certain goal.