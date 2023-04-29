Premier League: Brighton mauls Wolves; Crystal Palace leapfrogs Chelsea with win

Brighton & Hove Albion crushed a woeful Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck all scoring two each.

Four of the goals came in a frenetic first half, with Undav opening the scoring in the sixth minute when he stuck out his left foot to guide Welbeck’s cheeky backheel past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Gross doubled the home team’s lead seven minutes later, sidefooting Julio Enciso’s cross into the roof of the net, and volleyed home Brighton’s third in the 26th minute from another assist by Enciso.

Welbeck killed off any hopes of a Wolves comeback when he outjumped Maximilian Kilman at the back post to head home Pervis Estupinan’s cross in the 39th minute and scored again three minutes after halftime from just outside the box.

Brighton got its sixth in the 66th minute after Sa played a poor ball to Matheus Nunes, who crumbled under pressure from Undav, allowing the German to steal the ball and chip the keeper to seal Wolves’ heaviest defeat of the season.

The win kept Brighton in eighth place, allowing it to cut the deficit to seventh-placed Liverpool to a single point, while Wolves stayed 13th in the table.

Crystal Palace holds on to beat West Ham in 4-3 thriller

Crystal Palace scored three rapid-fire goals in the first half and then held on to beat West Ham United 4-3 in a full-throttle thriller on Saturday, lifting it further away from the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp netted for Roy Hodgson’s Eagles in a frenzied 15-minute stretch in the first half, and Eberechi Eze slotted a penalty past Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski in the second.

Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and Nayef Aguerd scored for David Moyes’ men in the battle of London rivals.

Technical trouble at the turnstiles caused a 15-minute delay to kick-off but the end-to-end action at a sun-drenched Selhurst Park was well worth the wait with five goals in the first half alone.

The win meant Palace leap-frogged Chelsea into 11th place in the table on 40 points after 34 games - two more than Chelsea has played. West Ham dropped to 15th, five points clear of the drop zone with five games remaining.