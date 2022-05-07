Watford relegated from the Premier League; Brentford beats Southampton 3-0

Watford was relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha's first-half penalty soured former manager Roy Hodgson's return to Selhurst Park.

Palace was awarded a penalty following a VAR check for handball by Hassane Kamara and Zaha stepped up to slot home his 13th goal of the season after sending Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster the wrong way.

The visitor needed a win and a mathematical swing to keep alive its dwindling hopes of surviving the drop but its timid display meant Palace comfortably kept Watford at arm's length.

Watford's task of scoring at least two goals became even more difficult when it was reduced to 10 men in the second half after Kamara, booked for handball earlier, was shown another yellow card for a foul on Michael Olise.

Foster kept Watford in the contest with a string of fine saves, ensuring Palace's dominance did not reflect on the scoreline, but his team mates offered little in attack and fell to its sixth straight league defeat.

Patrick Vieira's side climbed up to ninth place on 44 points while Watford remained second-bottom with 22 points.

Brentford stroll to 3-0 victory over Southampton

Two goals within 61 seconds spurred Brentford to a 3-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he prodded home after Ivan Toney diverted a Christian Eriksen corner in the defender's direction.

Yoane Wissa then added the second by curling a shot past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Kristoffer Ajer sealed the win for the hosts in the second half, shuffling past a Saints defender before coolly slotting under Forster’s legs.

Southampton had 60% of the possession but struggled to make any chances count. It came closest when Adam Armstrong fired into the back of the net in the first half but was denied the goal for straying offside.

The visitor’s underwhelming performance was met by chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” and “you don’t know what you’re doing” which echoed from the away end as Saints fans turned on their manager Ralph Hassenhuetl towards the end of the game.