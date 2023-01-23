Premier League

Watch: Saka says strike against Man United his ‘best goal’ till now

While Eddie Nketiah grabbed a brace, it was Bukayo Saka who stole the shot with his long-range stunner in the 53rd minute that stole the show.

Team Sportstar
23 January, 2023 17:16 IST
23 January, 2023 17:16 IST
Bukayo Saka who stole the show with his long-range stunner in the 53rd minute.

Bukayo Saka who stole the show with his long-range stunner in the 53rd minute. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

While Eddie Nketiah grabbed a brace, it was Bukayo Saka who stole the shot with his long-range stunner in the 53rd minute that stole the show.

Arsenal clinched a 3-2 win against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday to boost its title charge and go five points clear at the top of the table.

While Eddie Nketiah grabbed a brace, it was Bukayo Saka who stole the show with his long-range stunner in the 53rd minute.

Cutting in from the right flank, Saka dispatched a left-footed strike from about 25 yards out from the edge of the United box. The ball travelled between a couple of bodies and ended up in the bottom-left corner, leaving United keeper David De Gea with no chance.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us