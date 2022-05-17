Southampton vs Liverpool Predicted XI: Team news; injury updates

Southampton will play Liverpool in what can be a title-deciding clash in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton is currently 15th in the table and does not come into the match with the best of form. It has won just one of its last five games in the Premier League and would need a monumental effort to take any points from this match.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, fresh from winning the FA Cup, knows that it cannot afford to drop any points if it wants to keep a mathematical chance to win the league and push for the historical quadruple.

The Reds are currently second in the table with 86 points, four behind leader Manchester City, which has played a game extra.

Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are the two big names who are doubtful for the match with injuries. Apart from that, Klopp will most likely rest players like Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Southampton Predicted XI: Forster (GK), Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Armstrong

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson (GK), Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Henderson, Milner, Jota, Origi, Diaz.