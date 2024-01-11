Werner says Tottenham a perfect fit, but can he emulate Klinsmann?

If Tottenham Hotspur loan signing Timo Werner has even half the impact of the club’s last German striker then his arrival this week could prove a pivotal moment in the club’s season.

Only six German-born players have played for Tottenham and while Steffen Freund and Christian Ziege were both popular with the fans, Juergen Klinsmann enjoyed cult status.

When World Cup winner Klinsmann arrived in 1994 in a two million pounds ($2.55 million) deal from AS Monaco many suggested he was already past his best while many more regarded him as a player tarnished by a reputation for diving to win penalties.

But from the moment he scored on his debut at Sheffield Wednesday - celebrating with a mock dive across the turf - Klinsmann enjoyed a brief love affair with English football and Tottenham fans in particular, scoring 21 league goals and winning the Football Writer’s Player of the Year award.

He joined Bayern Munich the following season but returned for another spell at struggling Tottenham in the 1997-98 season, scoring vital goals to keep them clear of relegation, including four in a 6-2 victory at Wimbledon.

Werner, who joined on loan from RB Leipzig this week, will hope that he can have a similar impact and win over the critics from his initial spell in England at Chelsea.

When he arrived at Stamford Bridge in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 he was regarded as one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, having scored 78 goals in 127 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig.

But things never really clicked at Chelsea and he returned to Leipzig in 2022 having managed 10 goals in 56 league games, although he did earn a Champions League winners’ medal in 2021.

Several factors contributed to Werner’s struggles at Chelsea, not least injuries and changes to the coaching staff, and he returns for another stint with much to prove.

Werner, known for his power and pace, said Tottenham’s expansive style under new manager Ange Postecoglou was a factor in him deciding to the Premier League.

“A lot of things attracted me here -- first of all, the talk with the manager,” the 27-year-old told Tottenham’s website.

“I thought it was a really good talk, he gave me straight away the feeling that I need to join a club, what I want to feel when you talk to a manager and also the tactics and the style, how he wants to play, how he lets the team play.

“For me it fits perfectly.”

With Tottenham’s captain and leading scorer Son Heung-min away on international duty with South Korea, Werner could make his debut away at Manchester United on Sunday when victory would send Postecoglou’s side into the top four in the standings.

With Richarlison showing a return to form, Werner is not guaranteed a starting role up front but could be utilised in a left-sided role in support of the Brazilian.

“It’s important for the manager and also for me that I can play every position up front,” Werner said, “It’s always good when you have some players that can play different positions, who can change in the game.

“I think that’s one of my strengths, to be flexible up front and to play every position.”

Werner’s performances over the next few months could earn him a far longer stay in London with Tottenham having an option to make the loan signing a permanent one.

A few goals from Klinsmann’s textbook would certainly help.