Ten Hag confident top players want to join Man United

With the club close to securing a place in the Champions League next season, ten Hag expressed confidence that more top players want to be part of the side.

Reuters
BENGALURU 13 May, 2023 13:37 IST
Erik ten Hag is confident that the Carabao Cup success and a Champions League spot will attract more talent to the team.

Erik ten Hag is confident that the Carabao Cup success and a Champions League spot will attract more talent to the team.

Manchester United can attract more “quality players” after finding it tough to convince some transfer targets last season, manager Erik ten Hag said as he bids to restore the Premier League side to its former glory.

Former Ajax manager Ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford last year and overcame a wobbly start to guide the fallen giant of English soccer to the League Cup title in February and end its six-year trophy drought.

The Dutchman hopes to secure Champions League qualification for next season, with United occupying fourth place in the league. He expressed confidence more top players want to be part of the effort.

“I see a big difference in comparison with last year. Now, many players see the project, what’s going on, the dynamic and the ambition,” Ten Hag told reporters before Saturday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“There were a lot of reservations last year, doubts when we approached players. This year, many quality players really want to come.”

United recruited Casemiro, Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia under Ten Hag. The club has been linked with a number of players including Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Ten Hag said expectations would be higher next season but they were making steady progress.

“We have to rebuild and reconstruct,” Ten Hag said. “We are in that process and in the right direction. You can see that in the way we play.”

