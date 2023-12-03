EURO 2024 playoffs: Who are the teams involved, when will the matches be played?

The 2024 European Championships have 21 confirmed participants with three spots left to be filled for the quadrennial tournament in Germany next summer.

The draw for the group stages of EUROs was held on Saturday with the three remaining teams being placed in Groups D, E and F.

Twelve teams will be split in three pathways and they will battle it out to qualify for the tournament.

Who are the teams involved in the EURO 2024 qualifiers?

Path A: Poland, Wales, Finland, Estonia

Path B: Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland

Path C: Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luzembourg

What are the play-offs format?

The four teams from each path will play a single-leg semifinal match. The winner of the semifinals will face-off in a single-leg final to qualify for the European Championship.

What are the confirmed play-off fixtures?

Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland

Path B: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

When are the play-off fixtures played?

The semifinal leg of the play-off fixtures will be played on March 21, while the three play-off finals will be played on March 26.