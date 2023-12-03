MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 playoffs: Who are the teams involved, when will the matches be played?

Here is an explainer for the play-off matches to qualify for the 2024’s European Championships in Germany.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 21:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ukraine will get a chance to qualify for the EUROs through the play-offs.
Ukraine will get a chance to qualify for the EUROs through the play-offs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ukraine will get a chance to qualify for the EUROs through the play-offs. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 2024 European Championships have 21 confirmed participants with three spots left to be filled for the quadrennial tournament in Germany next summer.

The draw for the group stages of EUROs was held on Saturday with the three remaining teams being placed in Groups D, E and F.

Twelve teams will be split in three pathways and they will battle it out to qualify for the tournament.

READ | EURO 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, groups, kick-off time, venues, dates

Who are the teams involved in the EURO 2024 qualifiers?

Path A: Poland, Wales, Finland, Estonia

Path B: Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland

Path C: Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luzembourg

What are the play-offs format?

The four teams from each path will play a single-leg semifinal match. The winner of the semifinals will face-off in a single-leg final to qualify for the European Championship.

What are the confirmed play-off fixtures?

Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland

Path B: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

When are the play-off fixtures played?

The semifinal leg of the play-off fixtures will be played on March 21, while the three play-off finals will be played on March 26.

Euro 2024

Euro 2024

