The 2024 European Championships have 21 confirmed participants with three spots left to be filled for the quadrennial tournament in Germany next summer.
The draw for the group stages of EUROs was held on Saturday with the three remaining teams being placed in Groups D, E and F.
Twelve teams will be split in three pathways and they will battle it out to qualify for the tournament.
READ | EURO 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, groups, kick-off time, venues, dates
Who are the teams involved in the EURO 2024 qualifiers?
Path A: Poland, Wales, Finland, Estonia
Path B: Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland
Path C: Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luzembourg
What are the play-offs format?
The four teams from each path will play a single-leg semifinal match. The winner of the semifinals will face-off in a single-leg final to qualify for the European Championship.
What are the confirmed play-off fixtures?
Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland
Path B: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine
Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan
When are the play-off fixtures played?
The semifinal leg of the play-off fixtures will be played on March 21, while the three play-off finals will be played on March 26.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: AUS - 65/3 (9); Bishnoi dismisses Hardie and Head
- PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Defence keeps Giants in hunt vs Bulls; Ajinkya Pawar one-man show leads Thalaivas to 42-31 win over Delhi; Pro Kabaddi League 2023 updates
- EURO 2024 playoffs: Who are the teams involved, when will the matches be played?
- Indian sports news wrap, December 3: Abhinav Choudhary wins rapid fire pistol gold at National Championships
- FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, LIVE Score, FCG 1-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: Gaurs leads through Rowllin Borges’ strike, SECOND HALF
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE