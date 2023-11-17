EURO 2024 qualifiers points table LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo helps Portugal lead Group J Albania tops Group E

The qualifiers for the European Championship 2024 are underway with all top teams vying for a spot in the premier competition. Some sides, including EURO 2016 winner Portugal and FIFA World Cup 2018 winner France, have secured qualification.

As the next round of European qualifiers begin, here are the group standings at the moment:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 7 6 0 1 22 4 18 18 2 Scotland 7 5 1 1 14 5 9 16 3 Norway 7 3 1 3 11 15 -4 8 4 Georgia 7 2 2 3 11 15 -4 8 5 Cyprus 8 0 0 0 3 28 -25 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France 6 6 0 0 13 1 12 18 2 Netherlands 6 4 0 2 10 7 3 12 3 Greece 7 4 0 3 12 6 6 12 4 Ireland 7 2 0 5 9 9 0 6 5 Gibraltar 6 0 0 6 0 21 -21 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 6 5 1 0 19 3 16 16 2 Ukraine 7 4 1 2 11 8 3 13 3 Italy 6 3 1 2 11 7 4 10 4 North Macedonia 6 2 1 3 7 14 -7 7 5 Malta 7 0 0 7 2 18 -16 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Turkiye 7 5 1 1 13 6 7 16 2 Wales 6 3 1 2 8 8 0 10 3 Croatia 6 3 1 2 10 4 6 10 4 Armenia 6 2 1 3 8 9 -1 7 5 Latvia 7 1 0 6 5 17 -12 3

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Albania* 7 4 2 1 11 3 8 14 2 Czechia 6 3 2 1 8 5 3 11 3 Moldova* 7 2 4 1 6 6 0 10 4 Poland 7 3 1 3 9 9 0 10 5 Faroe Islands 7 0 1 6 2 13 -11 1

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Austria 8 6 1 1 17 7 10 19 2 Belgium 7 5 2 0 17 4 13 17 3 Sweden 7 2 1 4 12 12 0 7 4 Azerbaijan 7 2 1 4 7 12 -5 7 5 Estonia 7 0 1 6 2 20 -18 1

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Hungary 7 4 3 0 13 6 7 15 2 Serbia 7 4 1 2 13 7 6 13 3 Montenegro 7 3 2 2 8 8 0 11 4 Lithuania 8 1 3 4 8 14 -6 6 5 Bulgaria 7 0 3 4 5 12 -7 3

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Slovenia 8 6 1 1 17 6 11 19 2 Denmark 8 6 1 1 17 7 10 19 3 Kazakhstan 9 6 0 3 15 10 5 18 4 Finland* 9 4 1 4 12 9 3 13 5 Northern Ireland* 9 2 1 6 7 9 -2 7 6 San Marino 9 0 0 9 2 29 -27 0

Group I standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Switzerland 8 4 4 0 21 9 12 16 2 Romania 8 4 4 0 13 4 9 16 3 Israel 8 3 3 2 8 9 -1 12 4 Kosovo 8 2 4 2 9 8 1 10 5 Belarus 8 1 3 4 7 14 -7 6 6 Andorra 8 0 2 6 3 17 -14 2

Group J standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Portugal 9 9 0 0 34 2 32 27 2 Slovakia 9 6 1 2 15 7 8 19 3 Luxembourg 9 4 2 3 12 19 -7 14 4 Iceland 9 3 1 5 17 14 3 10 5 Bosnia and Herzegovina 9 3 0 6 8 18 -10 9 6 Liechtenstein 9 0 0 9 1 27 -26 0

*Match still going on