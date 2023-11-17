MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 qualifiers points table LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo helps Portugal lead Group J Albania tops Group E

While some teams, including EURO 2016 winner Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and FIFA World Cup 2018 winner France, have secured qualification, here are the standings of the 2024 qualifiers.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 22:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Portugal’s latest EURO 2024 qualifier as his side won 2-0 to widen its lead on top of Group J.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Portugal's latest EURO 2024 qualifier as his side won 2-0 to widen its lead on top of Group J. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Portugal’s latest EURO 2024 qualifier as his side won 2-0 to widen its lead on top of Group J. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The qualifiers for the European Championship 2024 are underway with all top teams vying for a spot in the premier competition. Some sides, including EURO 2016 winner Portugal and FIFA World Cup 2018 winner France, have secured qualification.

As the next round of European qualifiers begin, here are the group standings at the moment:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Spain 7 6 0 1 22 4 18 18
2 Scotland 7 5 1 1 14 5 9 16
3 Norway 7 3 1 3 11 15 -4 8
4 Georgia 7 2 2 3 11 15 -4 8
5 Cyprus 8 0 0 0 3 28 -25 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 France 6 6 0 0 13 1 12 18
2 Netherlands 6 4 0 2 10 7 3 12
3 Greece 7 4 0 3 12 6 6 12
4 Ireland 7 2 0 5 9 9 0 6
5 Gibraltar 6 0 0 6 0 21 -21 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 England 6 5 1 0 19 3 16 16
2 Ukraine 7 4 1 2 11 8 3 13
3 Italy 6 3 1 2 11 7 4 10
4 North Macedonia 6 2 1 3 7 14 -7 7
5 Malta 7 0 0 7 2 18 -16 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Turkiye 7 5 1 1 13 6 7 16
2 Wales 6 3 1 2 8 8 0 10
3 Croatia 6 3 1 2 10 4 6 10
4 Armenia 6 2 1 3 8 9 -1 7
5 Latvia 7 1 0 6 5 17 -12 3

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Albania* 7 4 2 1 11 3 8 14
2 Czechia 6 3 2 1 8 5 3 11
3 Moldova* 7 2 4 1 6 6 0 10
4 Poland 7 3 1 3 9 9 0 10
5 Faroe Islands 7 0 1 6 2 13 -11 1

RELATED: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table: CAF standings, Libya tops Group D, Egypt leads Group A

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Austria 8 6 1 1 17 7 10 19
2 Belgium 7 5 2 0 17 4 13 17
3 Sweden 7 2 1 4 12 12 0 7
4 Azerbaijan 7 2 1 4 7 12 -5 7
5 Estonia 7 0 1 6 2 20 -18 1

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Hungary 7 4 3 0 13 6 7 15
2 Serbia 7 4 1 2 13 7 6 13
3 Montenegro 7 3 2 2 8 8 0 11
4 Lithuania 8 1 3 4 8 14 -6 6
5 Bulgaria 7 0 3 4 5 12 -7 3

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Slovenia 8 6 1 1 17 6 11 19
2 Denmark 8 6 1 1 17 7 10 19
3 Kazakhstan 9 6 0 3 15 10 5 18
4 Finland* 9 4 1 4 12 9 3 13
5 Northern Ireland* 9 2 1 6 7 9 -2 7
6 San Marino 9 0 0 9 2 29 -27 0

Group I standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Switzerland 8 4 4 0 21 9 12 16
2 Romania 8 4 4 0 13 4 9 16
3 Israel 8 3 3 2 8 9 -1 12
4 Kosovo 8 2 4 2 9 8 1 10
5 Belarus 8 1 3 4 7 14 -7 6
6 Andorra 8 0 2 6 3 17 -14 2

Group J standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Portugal 9 9 0 0 34 2 32 27
2 Slovakia 9 6 1 2 15 7 8 19
3 Luxembourg 9 4 2 3 12 19 -7 14
4 Iceland 9 3 1 5 17 14 3 10
5 Bosnia and Herzegovina 9 3 0 6 8 18 -10 9
6 Liechtenstein 9 0 0 9 1 27 -26 0

*Match still going on

