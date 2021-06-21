Euro 2020

Euro 2020: Scotland's Billy Gilmour Tests positive for COVID-19

Gilmour featured in Scotland's last fixture - a goalless draw against England in the European Championship on June 19.

21 June, 2021 15:08 IST

The Scottish national side confirmed the Gilmour's COVID-19 diagnosis in a social media post.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Scotland's Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. The Scottish national side confirmed the development in a social media post.



Gilmour featured in Scotland's last Euro 2020 fixture - putting in a player-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw against England on June 19.

 

(More to follow)

