Euro 2020: Scotland's Billy Gilmour Tests positive for COVID-19

Scotland's Billy Gilmour Tests positive for COVID-19

Gilmour featured in Scotland's last fixture - a goalless draw against England in the European Championship on June 19.

Team Sportstar

21 June, 2021 15:08 IST

The Scottish national side confirmed the Gilmour's COVID-19 diagnosis in a social media post.

Scotland's Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. The Scottish national side confirmed the development in a social media post.

"We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

Gilmour featured in Scotland's last Euro 2020 fixture - putting in a player-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw against England on June 19.