Football Europa League Europa League Europa League: Barcelona faces Frankfurt in quarters, West Ham draws Lyon Barcelona was drawn to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of this season's Europa League on Friday, while West Ham United will take on Lyon. AFP 18 March, 2022 18:43 IST File Photo of Europa League Trophy. - AP AFP 18 March, 2022 18:43 IST Barcelona was drawn to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of this season's Europa League on Friday, while West Ham United will take on Lyon.Appearing in Europe's second-tier club competition for the first time since 2004 following their exit from the Champions League in the group stage, Barcelona qualified for the quarter-finals by beating Galatasaray of Turkey 2-1 on aggregate. UEFA Champions League quarters: Champion Chelsea to face Real; Man City to play Atletico Eintracht beat Real Betis in extra time on Thursday to go through and will be at home in the first leg on April 7.West Ham beat record six-time winners Sevilla, hosts of this season's final, in the last 16 and will be at home to Lyon before going to France for the return.In the other ties, Rangers play Portuguese club Braga and RB Leipzig will face Atalanta.Quarter-final 1: RB Leipzig vs AtalantaQuarter-final 2: Eintracht Frankfurt vs BarcelonaQuarter-final 3: West Ham United vs Olympique LyonnaisQuarter-final 4: SC Braga vs RangersSemi-final 1: RB Leipzig/Atalanta vs SC Braga/RangersSemi-final 2: West Ham United/Olympique Lyonnais vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona* Team drawn first will play the first leg at home.SCHEDULEQuarter-finalsFirst leg: April 7Second leg: April 14Semi-finalsFirst leg: April 28Second leg: May 5FinalMay 18 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville Read more stories on Europa League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :