Europa League

Europa League draw: Barcelona to play Manchester United

FC Barcelona and Manchester United will meet in the Europa League play-offs for a place in the competition’s last 16.

Reuters
07 November, 2022 17:45 IST
Barcelona players stand in dejection as they applaud fans at the end of the Champions League campaign.

Barcelona players stand in dejection as they applaud fans at the end of the Champions League campaign. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort

Spanish side Barcelona met the 2017 Europa League winners twice in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, winning on both occasions, while United lost both legs of the 2018-19 European Cup quarterfinal meeting between the pair.

United finished second in its Europa League group this season behind another Spanish team -- Real Sociedad -- and meet a Barca side that missed out on the Champions League last 16 after finishing third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

The eight group runners-up from the Europa League face eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stages, with the winners of the two-legged play-offs progressing to the last 16.

The pick of the other ties sees six-time winners Sevilla facing Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, Serie A giants Juventus take on Ligue 1 team Nantes, while Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma face RB Salzburg.

The first legs of the ties will take place on Feb. 16, with the return match a week later on Feb. 23.

UEL playoff draw
Barcelona vs Manchester United
Juventus vs Nantes
Sporting vs Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes
Ajax vs Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven
FC Salzburg vs AS Roma

