Kirby sends Chelsea top of WSL, Man City routs Villa

Chelsea's Fran Kirby secured a 2-1 win over Manchester United as it displaced its opponent at the top of the FA Women's Super League and Manchester City got its title challenge back on track with a 7-0 thumping of Aston Villa on Sunday.

United came into the game as a surprise league leader but went behind when Chelsea's Pernille Harder reacted quickest in a goalmouth scramble to score from close range on the half-hour.





United levelled in the 61st minute when Lauren James drifted past three defenders before rifling home but champions Chelsea were undeterred and Kirby got the winner four minutes later after latching onto a long ball from keeper Ann-Katrin Berger.



Manchester City scored six first-half goals en route to its thrashing of visiting Villa and host Everton hammered bottom side Bristol City 4-0 while Arsenal lost ground in the title race as it was held to a 1-1 draw at Reading.





"We were below par for the whole game today. We just didn’t get into our rhythm and didn’t position ourselves well enough for the passing opportunities and we need to fix that."@MontemurroJoe pic.twitter.com/e8fQksWad7 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 17, 2021

Birmingham City and Brighton & Hove Albion shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw while Tottenham Hotspur secured its first away victory of the season with a 1-0 win at West Ham United.

Chelsea tops the standings on 26 points from 10 games ahead of Manchester United, which has played a game more and trail on goal difference. Arsenal is third on 23 points from 11 matches with Manchester City two points further back in fourth after 10.