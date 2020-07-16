Football Football FC Sochi to miss match after nine test positive for coronavirus The Russian Premier League, however, did not say whether the cases had been recorded among the FC Sochi players or team staff. Reuters Moscow 16 July, 2020 20:46 IST FC Sochi, currently 12th in the 16-team league, had been scheduled to play 14th-placed Tambov on Thursday. - Getty Images/ Representative Photo Reuters Moscow 16 July, 2020 20:46 IST FC Sochi is set to miss its next match after nine people at the club tested positive for COVID-19, the Russian Premier League said.The league, however, did not say whether the cases had been recorded among players or team staff.READ | After Man City, UEFA back in court for Trabzonspor ban case Sochi, currently 12th in the 16-team league, had been scheduled to play 14th-placed Tambov on Thursday.The Russian top-flight resumed its season last month after having halted action in mid-March to contain the virus. A few matches have since been cancelled after outbreaks were reported at certain clubs.Russia has recorded 752,797 cases of the virus, the fourth-highest in the world. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos