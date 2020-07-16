FC Sochi to miss match after nine test positive for coronavirus

FC Sochi is set to miss its next match after nine people at the club tested positive for COVID-19, the Russian Premier League said.

The league, however, did not say whether the cases had been recorded among players or team staff.

Sochi, currently 12th in the 16-team league, had been scheduled to play 14th-placed Tambov on Thursday.

The Russian top-flight resumed its season last month after having halted action in mid-March to contain the virus. A few matches have since been cancelled after outbreaks were reported at certain clubs.

Russia has recorded 752,797 cases of the virus, the fourth-highest in the world.