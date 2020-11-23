Football Football FIFA bans African football head for five years after ethics investigation Ahmad Ahmad, president of the Confederation of African Football, has been found guilty of offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, and misappropriation of funds. Reuters 23 November, 2020 16:41 IST African football chief Ahmad Ahmad has been banned from all football activity for five years by FIFA's Ethics Committee. - ap Reuters 23 November, 2020 16:41 IST The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body.Ahmad, who is president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), had intended to stand in an election in March in which he would have faced a number of challengers.FIFA said in a statement the independent Ethics Committee has found Ahmad guilty of offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, and misappropriation of funds. CAF president Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19 FIFA had “sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years,” it said.It also fined him 200,000 Swiss francs ($200,000). Ahmad declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos