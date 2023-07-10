FIFA Women’s World Cup: Milestones, records to watch out for at the WWC 2023

Every World Cup gives us an opportunity to look back at all the records and statistics which adds value to the tournament.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup brings with its own promise of brand new records, which will be looked back as glorious moments of future.

Here are some of the records which could be broken in this edition of the tournament:

Sixth World Cup appearances

Canada’s Christine Sinclair and Brazil’s Marta are set to make their sixth World Cup appearance, the second-most behind the Brazilian’s former teammate Fominga.

Sinclair, who made her World Cup debut in 2003, has been capped 323 times for her country and also has the most goals in international football - 190.

Marta is a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year and has scored 115 goals for Brazil in 174 appearances.

On a hat-trick

USA is undoubtedly the most dominant side in women’s football, right from the first WWC in 1991.

Now it has the chance to become the first side to win three consecutive World Cup titles, having won in 2015 and 2019, a feat which hasn’t been achieved in the men’s format too.

Germany had the chance achieve the same feat back in 2011, when it was hosting the WWC on the back of wins in 2007 and 2003. But the Germans crashed out in the quarterfinals to Japan to miss out.

Century-bound

Only two teams have scored 100 goals or more in WWC - USA and Germany.

Norway now has the chance to join this elite list, with the 1995 World Cup winning side currently sitting on 93 goals.

With Ada Hegerberg’s side slotted in a relatively easy Group A, expect it to reach the 100-mark sooner rather than later.

RELATED: FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue

Long-running duck

Co-host New Zealand currently holds the ignominious record for most games player in WWC without a win in WWC - 15 matches.

A fortunate draw of lots have seen it placed in Group A, along with fresh-faced Philippines and Switzerland, which is making its only second appearance in WWC. This means the Football Ferns have a realistical chance of breaking their 15-game winless run.

Debut dazzle

No debutant team -- discounting the first edition -- has made it to a WWC semifinal, with the quarterfinal entry by England in 1995 and Russia in 1999, being the best performance by a first-timer.

With eight debutants on the raft this time, the chances of them breaking the ceiling for a debut side is high.

Teams making their debut in 2023 WWC Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia

Foreign Coach Hoodoo

Just like in the men’s format, no foreign coach has never won a WWC.

But with title-favourites like England (Sarina Wiegman)and Australia (Tony Gustavsson) being led by foreign coaches, that is an oddity under serious threat.