Women’s World Cup 2023: Which WWC stars find a place in the team of the tournament?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand culminated with Spain lifting its first-ever World Cup trophy after defeating England by a solitary goal in the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Sweden defeated hosts Australia to secure a third-place finish in the tournament, its third such finish in the previous four editions.

Many players from across the participating countries portrayed their talents and tenacity during the competition.

Let’s have a look at the team of the tournament at the 2023 Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

GOALKEEPER

Selecting the goalkeeper of the tournament has to be one of the most contentious decisions due to the brilliant performances put forward, especially by Mackenzie Arnold, Mary Earps and Zecira Musovic.

The three shot-stoppers were instrumental in their teams qualifying for the later stages of the tournament.

Mary Earps of England is awarded the FIFA Golden Glove Award at the award ceremony following the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mary Earps edges the close contest despite Arnold leading the clean sheet race, with clutch performances in the knockout stages and a penalty save in the final against Spain, although it was in a losing cause.

DEFENDERS

Both centre-back choices are straightforward considering the stats that back their performances. Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt was a resolute rock in defence but surprisingly finished as the runner-up in the golden boot race with four goals.

Partnering her in defence is Alex Greenwood who had a standout tournament for England. She had the most touches among any player in the competition and also ranks at the top for progressive passes made.

Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden thanks the fans after the team’s victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The two flanks are represented by the Spaniards Olga Carmona and Ona Batlle. Carmona came back from the disappointment of being dropped for Spain’s game against Switzerland by scoring the winners in both the semifinal and the final. Battle on the other hand leads the charts for most tackles in the tournament and for the most crosses into the penalty area.

MIDFIELDERS

The World Cup Team of the Tournament having three players from the same team indicates the level of dominance they have had over the other teams in the competition. Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira and Jenni Hermoso have controlled the play brilliantly for Spain in the tournament.

Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo, Teresa Abelleira and Aitana Bonmati line up during the national anthems before the FIFA Women’s World Cup final against England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Teresa leads the tournament stats for key passes, shot-creating actions and passes into the final third. Golden ball winner Bonmati leads the charts in progressive passes. Hermoso scored three goals and assisted two in the tournament.

Jill Roord was the star player in the Netherlands’ run to the knockout phase before losing a close game to Spain. The 26-year-old scored four goals from midfield.

FORWARDS

The tournament’s top scorer Hinata Miyazawa is an automatic choice for the team of the tournament. She scored five goals and assisted one as her lethal finishing was the final touch to Japan’s attacking play.

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa passes the ball during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Abbie Parr/ AP

Alexandra Popp and Kadidiatou Diani had great tournaments, scoring four goals each but it was Linda Caicedo who sparked on the global stage taking her team to the quarterfinals of the tournament.