Lauren James scored a wonder strike in her first Women’s World Cup start to lead England to a 1-0 Group D victory over Denmark on Friday, all but guaranteeing the European champions a spot in the knockout stage.
Coach Sarina Wiegman made two bold changes to Friday’s squad, moving the versatile Rachel Daly back to defence and inserting James into the starting lineup - and the two teamed up to score in the sixth minute at Sydney Football Stadium.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Walsh injury blow for England during Denmark clash
Daly knocked the ball to James, who sped past one defender and then curled in a rocket from 22 yards out that goalkeeper Lene Christensen had little chance of stopping.
Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder almost pulled one back for Denmark in the dying minutes, clanging a header off the post.
The fourth-ranked Lionesses, who defeated Haiti 1-0 in their opener, play China on August 1 in their final group game. Denmark, who beat China 1-0 to kick off its campaign, play Haiti the same day.
Latest on Sportstar
- Italy, Turkey request to bid together to host Euro 2032
- Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 91/2; Wood gets Labuschagne out
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Parag shines with bat, ball to lead East win by 88 runs vs North; Central 200/7 (45) vs West;
- Lakshya enters semifinals of Japan Open, Satwik-Chirag , Prannoy knocked out
- Women’s World Cup 2023: Lauren James fires England to 1-0 win over Denmark
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE