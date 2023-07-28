MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: Lauren James fires England to 1-0 win over Denmark

Daly knocked the ball to James, who sped past one defender and then curled in a rocket from 22 yards out that goalkeeper Lene Christensen had little chance of stopping.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 16:21 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Lauren James (R) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammate Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer against Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium.
England’s Lauren James (R) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammate Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer against Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Lauren James (R) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammate Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer against Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Lauren James scored a wonder strike in her first Women’s World Cup start to lead England to a 1-0 Group D victory over Denmark on Friday, all but guaranteeing the European champions a spot in the knockout stage.

Coach Sarina Wiegman made two bold changes to Friday’s squad, moving the versatile Rachel Daly back to defence and inserting James into the starting lineup - and the two teamed up to score in the sixth minute at Sydney Football Stadium.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Walsh injury blow for England during Denmark clash

Daly knocked the ball to James, who sped past one defender and then curled in a rocket from 22 yards out that goalkeeper Lene Christensen had little chance of stopping.

Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder almost pulled one back for Denmark in the dying minutes, clanging a header off the post.

The fourth-ranked Lionesses, who defeated Haiti 1-0 in their opener, play China on August 1 in their final group game. Denmark, who beat China 1-0 to kick off its campaign, play Haiti the same day.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's world cup /

Lauren James /

Rachel Daly

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy, Turkey request to bid together to host Euro 2032
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 91/2; Wood gets Labuschagne out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Parag shines with bat, ball to lead East win by 88 runs vs North; Central 200/7 (45) vs West;
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya enters semifinals of Japan Open, Satwik-Chirag , Prannoy knocked out
    PTI
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Lauren James fires England to 1-0 win over Denmark
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Lauren James fires England to 1-0 win over Denmark
    Reuters
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Walsh injury blow for England during Denmark clash
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Eager Brazil relishes chance of rematch with France
    Reuters
  4. Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italy test
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup: Denmark coach calls his team underdogs, England manager agrees
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy, Turkey request to bid together to host Euro 2032
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 91/2; Wood gets Labuschagne out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Parag shines with bat, ball to lead East win by 88 runs vs North; Central 200/7 (45) vs West;
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya enters semifinals of Japan Open, Satwik-Chirag , Prannoy knocked out
    PTI
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Lauren James fires England to 1-0 win over Denmark
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment