Among the many things teams have to worry over at the FIFA World Cup, a major concern is yellow cards and subsequent player suspensions when they accumulate.

There have been many instances when a player has been forced to sit out a crucial game after picking up one yellow card too many. Thomas Muller couldn’t feature in Germany’s semifinal defeat against Spain in the 2010 World Cup due to multiple yellow cards over the previous games.

In its humiliating 1-7 defeat to Germany in the 2014 semifinal, Brazil was missing the service of its defensive mainstay Thiago Silva, who was also ruled out due to multiple yellow cards.

HOW CAN PLAYERS BE SUSPENDED FROM A FIFA WORLD CUP GAME?

According to FIFA World Cup 2022 guidelines, if a player receives two cautions (yellow cards) in two different matches, he will be automatically suspended from his team’s subsequent match.

Referee Antonio Mateu shows a yellow card to Argentina’s Lionel Messi during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina. | Photo Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

In case of a direct or indirect red card, he will be automatically suspended from his team’s subsequent match. In addition, further punishments can be imposed in the case of a direct red card, depending on the severity of the action which led to the dismissal.

WILL THE YELLOW CARDS BE CARRIED OVER FROM GROUP STAGE?

Yes, yellow cards will be carried over from group stage. It means that a player, who already has a yellow card from the group stage, can get suspended for the quarterfinal with a caution in the Round of 16 or be suspended for the semifinal with a yellow card in quarterfinal.

But pending yellow cards will not be carried over from quarterfinals to semifinals, meaning a yellow card in the last-four will not result in a suspension for the final.

Any suspension that cannot be served during this World Cup will be carried over to the team’s next official match.