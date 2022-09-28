Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

The 2010 World Cup Champion will have a new generation to showcase in the midfield, with Barcelona youngsters Pedri and Gavi in the midfield, and Atletico Madrid’s Koke bringing his maturity.

Team Sportstar
28 September, 2022 22:12 IST
Alvaro Morata, the country’s eighth highest goalscorer is set to lead the attack, with Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres along the wings.

Alvaro Morata, the country's eighth highest goalscorer is set to lead the attack, with Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres along the wings.

Spain will compete in its 16th FIFA World Cup and this is its 12th successive appearance, having not missed a tournament appearance since 1974.

La Rojas will open the tournament against the winner of the second inter-continental playoff. This ensures Spain will play a non-European country in its opening match for the first time in 20 years.

Mikel Oyarzabal is in danger of missing out, following an knee injury. Alvaro Morata, the country’s eighth highest goalscorer is set to lead the attack, with Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres along the wings.

The experience of Jordi Alba and Cezar Azpilicueta will come in handy as they pair to fortify the defence along with Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte and Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

Manager: Luis Enrique

Spain's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
633015189972

When is Spain playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica - 9.30 PM - Al Thumama Stadium
  • ⦿ November 28 - Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM - Al Bayt Stadium
  • ⦿ December 2 - Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM - Khalifa International Stadium
Where can I watch Spain’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Spain’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

