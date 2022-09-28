Spain will compete in its 16th FIFA World Cup and this is its 12th successive appearance, having not missed a tournament appearance since 1974.

La Rojas will open the tournament against the winner of the second inter-continental playoff. This ensures Spain will play a non-European country in its opening match for the first time in 20 years.

The 2010 World Cup Champion will have a new generation to showcase in the midfield, with Barcelona youngsters Pedri and Gavi in the midfield, and Atletico Madrid’s Koke bringing his maturity.

Mikel Oyarzabal is in danger of missing out, following an knee injury. Alvaro Morata, the country’s eighth highest goalscorer is set to lead the attack, with Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres along the wings.

The experience of Jordi Alba and Cezar Azpilicueta will come in handy as they pair to fortify the defence along with Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte and Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

Manager: Luis Enrique

Spain's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 63 30 15 18 99 72

When is Spain playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica - 9.30 PM - Al Thumama Stadium

⦿ November 28 - Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM - Al Bayt Stadium

November 28 - Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM - Al Bayt Stadium ⦿ December 2 - Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM - Khalifa International Stadium