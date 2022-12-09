England has been part of 10 out of 11 FIFA World Cups, including Qatar 2022, since the introduction of the penalty shootout in Spain in 1982.

Since the penalty shootouts began, the 1966 champion has played 15 knockout matches, including two third-place playoffs, with the latest being the 3-0 Round of 16 win over Senegal on Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Out of these 15 knockout matches, four have gone into penalty shootouts.

Here are all the penalty shootouts England has been part of:

England vs West Germany - Italy, 1990: West Germany won 1-1 (4-3)

FILE PHOTO: England’s Paul Gascoigne (right) cries as he is escorted off the field by team captain Terry Butcher (left) after England lost to West Germany in the penalty shoot-out in the FIFA World Cup Semifinal in Turin, Italy on July 4, 1990. | Photo Credit: AP

England participated in a penalty shootout at the World Cup for the first time in 1990 when it faced West Germany in the semifinal in Turin, Italy.

Andreas Brehme gave West Germany the lead at the hour mark, but Gary Lineker, the Golden Boot winner at the previous World Cup, equalised for England 10 minutes from the final whistle.

When the teams could not be separated after extra time, the match went to a penalty shootout in which England took the first kick. Both teams scored from their first three spot kicks. However, England’s fourth penalty kick, taken by Stuart Pearce, was saved by West Germany’s goalkeeper Bodo Illgner.

Olaf Thon beat English goalkeeper Peter Shilton to make it 4-3 for West Germany before Christopher Waddle sent England’s fifth penalty over the bar. West Germany progressed to the final and beat defending champion Argentina 1-0.

England vs Argentina - France, 1998:Argentina won 2-2 (4-3)

FILE PHOTO: Argentina goalkeeper Carlos Roa (centre) celebrates with his teammates after winning the penalty shootout against England in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in St Etienne, France on June 30, 1998. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Gabriel Batistuta’s early goal was cancelled by a strike from Alan Shearer before Michael Owen gave England a 2-1 lead against Argentina inside the first 20 minutes in the 1998 World Cup Round of 16 match in St Etienne, France.

However, Zanetti scored the fourth and final goal of the fixture in the first minute of the first half’s added time to make it 2-2.

Two minutes into the second half, David Beckham was controversially given a red card for a foul on Diego Simeone. Despite playing with 10 men, England seemed to have found the winning goal at the death with a header from Sol Campbell, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul on the Argentine goalkeeper Carlos Roa.

In the penalty shootout, English goalkeeper David Seaman saved Argentina’s second penalty, taken by Hernan Crespo, but Roa brought the Albiceleste back in the match by blocking Paul Ince’s shot. Roa eventually proved to be the hero for his side as he saved England’s fifth and final penalty, taken by David Batty.

England vs Portugal - Germany, 2006: Portugal won 0-0 (3-1)

FILE PHOTO: Portuguese goalkeeper Ricardo saves England’s Frank Lampard’s penalty during the 2006 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal at the Stadium Gelsenkirchen on July 1, 2006 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England played its third penalty shootout in the last four World Cups during Germany 2006 when it faced Portugal in the quarterfinal. Neither team managed to score in 120 minutes.

However, the 1966 champion lost Wayne Rooney in the 61st minute as he was sent off for a foul on Ricardo Carvalho.

In the shootout, both teams missed two out of the first three penalties - Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard being the culprits for England. Helder Postiga put one past English goalkeeper Paul Robinson to give Portugal a 2-1 lead, which it maintained when Jamie Carragher, after having initially scored, had his effort saved by Ricardo on the retake.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was believed to have played a role in Rooney receiving a straight red card, scored the fifth penalty for Portugal to seal a spot in the semifinal.

England vs Colombia - Russia, 2018: England won 1-1 (4-3)

England’s penalty shootout curse finally ended in the Round of 16 match against Colombia at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Gareth Southgate’s team took a 1-0 lead courtesy of a successfully converted penalty by Harry Kane in the 57th minute. However, Yerry Mina equalised for Colombia with a header in the third minute of added time.

When neither team could score in extra time, the match entered a shootout in which the first five penalty takers put the ball in the back of the net. The sixth one, taken by England’s Jordan Henderson, was saved by Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

Colombia had the chance to put more pressure on England, but Mateus Uribe’s penalty hit the bar. Kieran Trippier made it 3-3 with a fine shot into the top corner. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford blocked Carlos Bacca’s shot with a strong left hand.

Eric Dier put England’s shootout ghosts behind them as he slotted the fifth penalty past Ospina to seal the tie.