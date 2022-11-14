FIFA World Cup 2022: What is the Golden Boot in World Cup? List of Golden Boot winners

Golden Boot is a coveted award that is awarded to the top scorer at each edition of the FIFA World Cup.
Officially instituted in the 1982 World Cup, the award was known as the Golden Shoe till the 2006 World Cup. In 2010, FIFA rechristened the award into its current form.
The top scorers at previous FIFA World Cup editions also received the golden shoe , while the second and third highest scorers got the silver shoe and the bronze shoe.
In the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 1930, Argentina’s Guillermo Stabile became the first footballer to be conferred with the Golden Boot for scoring eight goals.
The record for the most number of goals scored in a FIFA World Cup belongs to France’s Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals in the 1958 Sweden edition of the quadrennial tournament.
No player has won the Golden Boot more than once, but Brazilians, at six, hold the record for winning the award the most number of times.
The Golden Boot is a brass alloy electroplated with gold. It weighs about a kilogram.
Here is the complete list of Golden Boot winners:
Guillermo Stabile, Uruguay – Eight Goals – Uruguay 1930
Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovakia – Five Goals – Italy 1934
Leonidas, Brazil – Seven Goals – France 1938
Ademir, Brazil – Eight Goals – Brazil 1950
Sandor Kocsis, Hungary - 11 Goals – Switzerland 1954
Just Fontaine, France - 13 Goals – Sweden 1958
Florian Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Russia), Garrincha and Vava (Brazil), Dražan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia Croatia), Leonel Sánchez (Chile) – Four Goals – Chile 1962
Eusebio, Portugal – Nine Goals – England 1966
Gerd Muller, Germany – 10 Goals – Mexico 1970
Grzegorz Lato, Poland – Seven Goals– West Germany 1974
Mario Kempes, Argentina – Six Goals – Argentina 1978
Paolo Rossi, Italy – Six Goals – Spain 1982
Gary Lineker, England – Six Goals – Mexico 1986
Salvatore Schillaci, Italy – Six Goals – Italy 1990
Oleg Salenko (Russia) and Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) – Six Goals – United States 1994
Davor Suker, Croatia – Six Goals – France1998
Ronaldo Nazario, Brazil – Eight Goals) – South Korea/Japan 2002
Miroslav Klose, Germany – Five Goals – Germany 2006
Thomas Muller, Germany – Five Goals Goals – South Africa 2010
James Rodriguez, Colombia – Six Goals) – Brazil 2014
Harry Kane, England– Six Goals – Russia 2018