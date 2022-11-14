FIFA World Cup 2022: What is the Golden Boot in World Cup? List of Golden Boot winners

Golden Boot is a coveted award that is awarded to the top scorer at each edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Officially instituted in the 1982 World Cup, the award was known as the Golden Shoe till the 2006 World Cup. In 2010, FIFA rechristened the award into its current form.

The top scorers at previous FIFA World Cup editions also received the golden shoe , while the second and third highest scorers got the silver shoe and the bronze shoe.

In the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 1930, Argentina’s Guillermo Stabile became the first footballer to be conferred with the Golden Boot for scoring eight goals.

The record for the most number of goals scored in a FIFA World Cup belongs to France’s Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals in the 1958 Sweden edition of the quadrennial tournament.

No player has won the Golden Boot more than once, but Brazilians, at six, hold the record for winning the award the most number of times.

The Golden Boot is a brass alloy electroplated with gold. It weighs about a kilogram.