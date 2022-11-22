Argentina vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup: Can Messi and Neymar face off in Qatar 2022

Argentina and Brazil are the two South American heavyweights with seven FIFA World Cup titles among them.

Naturally, both teams enter every edition of the tournament as two if the favourites to win the World Cup.

In the 2022 Qatar World Cup, both teams will have former Barcelona teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi, in attack, with neither of them winning the coveted tournament so far.

Brazil vs Argentina is one of the most anticipated fixtures in international football and their last meeting was a World Cup qualifier in November last year.

But the last final between them was in the Copa America 2021 final when Angel Di Maria’s goal guided Argentina to its first international trophy under Messi as captain.

How many World Cups did Messi play?

Lionel Messi has played four World Cups so far, with the first one in Germany 16 years ago.

When was Neymar’s first World Cup?

Neymar played his first World Cup came at home in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite promising performances before the 2010 World Cup, his chance on the global stage finally came four years later.

Neymar Jr. is the highest active goal scorer for Brazil with 75 goals so far. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Is Argentina vs Brazil possible in the World Cup?

Yes. Argentina is drawn in Group C, alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia while Brazil is drawn in Group G alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

So in the group stage, their meeting is not possible. But they can definitely meet later on in the FIFA World Cup.

Following are the scenarios to have an Argentina vs Brazil match-up in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Note: The match-up scenarios have been made keeping in mind that Argentina and Portugal would win the knockout matches

Can Argentina and Brazil meet in the final?

Yes. Argentina and Brazil can meet in the FIFA World Cup final if Argentina tops its group and Brazil comes second in its group, or vice-versa.