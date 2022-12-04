Olivier Giroud overtook Thiery Henry as the all-time top scorer for France with 52 goals after he found the net against Poland in the Round of 16 at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

Giroud had equalised Henry’s record of 51 goals with a brace in France’s World Cup opener against Australia.

The AC Milan striker went past the record with a left-footed finish after he was teed up by a Kylian Mbappe.

The game also witnessed another piece of history as French captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris played a record-equalling 142nd international match.

The 35-year-old equalled Lilian Thuram’s record of being the most-capped male player for France. He also matched Thierry Henry and Fabien Barthez for the most World Cup appearances (17) for Les Blues.