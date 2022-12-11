Harry Kane scores for England to get level with Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA World Cup goals

Harry Kane scored from the spot for England to equalise against France in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at the the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

Following a foul on Bukayo Saka by Aurelien Tchouameni, Harry Kane took the penalty, sending France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on the other side as he rattled the net with a crucial goal in England’s race to the final four.

This was Kane’s eight goal in the FIFA World Cup, getting level with Cristiano Ronaldo, who made an exit from the tournament after a loss to Morocco in the other quarterfinal.

There was another feather to his cap on this momentous night of the FIFA World Cup, as his total goal tally for England went up to 53, level with Wayne Rooney as the joint-highest goal scorer for England.

More to Follow.