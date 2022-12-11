News

Harry Kane scores for England to get level with Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA World Cup goals

Harry Kane scored from the spot for England to equalise against France in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at the the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
11 December, 2022 01:43 IST
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 England's Harry Kane speaks with John Stones REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 England's Harry Kane speaks with John Stones REUTERS/Hannah Mckay | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay

Following a foul on Bukayo Saka by Aurelien Tchouameni, Harry Kane took the penalty, sending France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on the other side as he rattled the net with a crucial goal in England’s race to the final four.

This was Kane’s eight goal in the FIFA World Cup, getting level with Cristiano Ronaldo, who made an exit from the tournament after a loss to Morocco in the other quarterfinal.

There was another feather to his cap on this momentous night of the FIFA World Cup, as his total goal tally for England went up to 53, level with Wayne Rooney as the joint-highest goal scorer for England.

More to Follow.

