News

Japan vs Croatia penalty shootout: What are the teams’ records in penalties in FIFA World Cups?

Here are the penalty shootout records for Japan and Croatia as the teams faced the situation in the Round of 16 match.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 22:51 IST
05 December, 2022 22:51 IST
Takehiro Tomiyasu of Japan battles for possession with Ivan Perisic of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium.

Takehiro Tomiyasu of Japan battles for possession with Ivan Perisic of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here are the penalty shootout records for Japan and Croatia as the teams faced the situation in the Round of 16 match.

Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in penalty shootout after the teams were locked 1-1 after extra-time in the Round of 16 match at the Al Janoub Stadium.

This was the European side’s third shootout in World Cups. The previous two penalty shootouts were in 2018.

In the Round of 16, Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 on penalties after the score was level at 1-1 after extra-time. Ivan Rakitic scored the winning kick after Milan Badelj and Josep Pivaric missed for Croatia.

In the very next match, Croatia faced Russia, and the teams remained locked a 2-2 after 120 minutes of football. Croatia went on to win the shootout 4-3. Mateo Kovacic was the only Croatian to miss from the spot.

Croatia World Cup Penalty Shootouts
Won 3-2 vs Denmark - 2018 Round of 16
Won 4-3 vs Russia - 2018 Quarterfinal
Won 3-1 vs Japan - 2022 Round of 16
Japan World Cup Penalty Shootouts
Lost 3-5 vs Paraguay - 2010 Round of 16
Lost 1-3 vs Croatia - 2022 Round of 16

Croatia is one of the two teams to have a 100% record from penalty shootouts - three out of three. Germany is the other team, having won all four of its penalty shootouts.

Japan, on the other hand, has only played one game that ended in a penalty shootout before Monday. In the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Japan and Paraguay played a goalless draw until the end of extra time in a Round of 16 match.

In the penalty shootout, Paraguay prevailed 5-3. Yuichi Kamano missed the only penalty of the game to decide the result of the game.

The Asian side remains winless after two shootouts.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us