Japan vs Croatia penalty shootout: What are the teams’ records in penalties in FIFA World Cups?

Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in penalty shootout after the teams were locked 1-1 after extra-time in the Round of 16 match at the Al Janoub Stadium.

This was the European side’s third shootout in World Cups. The previous two penalty shootouts were in 2018.

In the Round of 16, Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 on penalties after the score was level at 1-1 after extra-time. Ivan Rakitic scored the winning kick after Milan Badelj and Josep Pivaric missed for Croatia.

In the very next match, Croatia faced Russia, and the teams remained locked a 2-2 after 120 minutes of football. Croatia went on to win the shootout 4-3. Mateo Kovacic was the only Croatian to miss from the spot.

Croatia World Cup Penalty Shootouts Won 3-2 vs Denmark - 2018 Round of 16 Won 4-3 vs Russia - 2018 Quarterfinal Won 3-1 vs Japan - 2022 Round of 16 Japan World Cup Penalty Shootouts Lost 3-5 vs Paraguay - 2010 Round of 16 Lost 1-3 vs Croatia - 2022 Round of 16

Croatia is one of the two teams to have a 100% record from penalty shootouts - three out of three. Germany is the other team, having won all four of its penalty shootouts.

Japan, on the other hand, has only played one game that ended in a penalty shootout before Monday. In the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Japan and Paraguay played a goalless draw until the end of extra time in a Round of 16 match.

In the penalty shootout, Paraguay prevailed 5-3. Yuichi Kamano missed the only penalty of the game to decide the result of the game.

The Asian side remains winless after two shootouts.