When and where is the next FIFA World Cup and who will be hosting it?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ended on December 18, 2022 with Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, beating France on penalties in one of the most exciting finishes in the history of the tournament.

Lionel Messi, playing his last World Cup game, scored seven goals and assisted further three as La Albiceleste brought the Cup home, after 36 years..

This was the first World Cup in an Arab nation and the second in Asia, after South Korea in 2002.

The next edition of the tournament will have more teams, allowing more representation for countries in the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 48 teams -- 45 qualifying nations plus the three host countries.

Who will host FIFA World Cup 2026?

Three countries, the United States of America, Canada and Mexico will host the FIFA World Cup four years later.

What will be the format for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to have 16 groups of three teams each, with 32 advancing to the first knockout round. The four-team group format in Qatar, with the top two going through to the knockout stages, has been used since the men’s World Cup expanded to 32 teams in 1998.

What are the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston – Gillette Stadium

Dallas – AT&T Stadium

Houston – NRG Stadium

Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium

Miami – Hard Rock Stadium

New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium

Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field

Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

Mexico City – Estadio Azteca

Monterrey – Estadio BBVA