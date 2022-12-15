News

Who is referee for FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France

Team Sportstar
15 December, 2022 21:58 IST
Referee Szymon Marciniak during the Argentina-Australia Round of 16 World Cup match.

Referee Szymon Marciniak during the Argentina-Australia Round of 16 World Cup match. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak is among the highly-rated match officials in the game

Szymon Marciniak was named as the referee for the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium.

The Polish referee is among the highly-rated match officials in the game and has had an impressive tournament so far, including the France-Denmark group stage game and Argentina-Australia round of 16 game.

The 41-year-old was the head referee in the 2018 UEFA Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The recent knockouts games in the quarterfinals and semifinals have been marred by controversial refereeing decisions with several officials coming under fire for their performances.

Spaniard Antonio Mateu Lahoz handed out a World Cup record 18 bookings - 16 players and two coaches - in the infamous quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

