Why is Son Heung-min of South Korea wearing face mask ahead of match against Ghana in FIFA World Cup?

South Korea forward Son Heung-min was seen wearing a face mask on Monday during his side’s FIFA World Cup Group H match against Ghana at the Education City Stadium.

The 30-year-old’s look left social media users curious as to why the footballer was sporting the black covering. Some even pointed out that the mask resembled that of DC Comics superhero Batman’s.

The skilled Tottenham striker is sporting the face covering as a precautionary measure, having sustained a horrific injury during a Champions League game against French side Marseille on November 2.

Although Spurs went on to win, Son’s chances of featuring in the World Cup started to look bleak as it came to be known that he had fractured his left eye socket when he collided with Chancel Mbemba.

Son, however, never gave up hope. Following a surgery, he posted on Instagram: “Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon.”

Reacting to Son’s dedication, former captain Koo Ja-cheol said: “Everybody knows about him, he always plays with passion, he’s really a passionate guy, he never wants to stop. He joined (also) yesterday with the team training session, of course without heading, so I think he will push himself - as far as I know him - so I expect he will start.

“When someone has an injury like Sonny right now, even one of the biggest players can be scared, but it cannot stop him, as I know him.”

Son had donned a similar mask during South Korea’s opening game against Uruguay as well.