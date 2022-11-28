News

Why is Son Heung-min of South Korea wearing face mask ahead of match against Ghana in FIFA World Cup?

The skilled Tottenham striker is sporting the face covering as a precautionary measure, having sustained a horrific injury during a Champions League game against French side Marseille in the Champions League on November 2.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 18:07 IST
28 November, 2022 18:07 IST
Son Heung-min during South Korea’s game against Ghana.

Son Heung-min during South Korea’s game against Ghana. | Photo Credit: SUHAIB SALEM

The skilled Tottenham striker is sporting the face covering as a precautionary measure, having sustained a horrific injury during a Champions League game against French side Marseille in the Champions League on November 2.

South Korea forward Son Heung-min was seen wearing a face mask on Monday during his side’s FIFA World Cup Group H match against Ghana at the Education City Stadium.

The 30-year-old’s look left social media users curious as to why the footballer was sporting the black covering. Some even pointed out that the mask resembled that of DC Comics superhero Batman’s.

FOLLOW South Korea vs Ghana LIVE

The skilled Tottenham striker is sporting the face covering as a precautionary measure, having sustained a horrific injury during a Champions League game against French side Marseille on November 2.

Although Spurs went on to win, Son’s chances of featuring in the World Cup started to look bleak as it came to be known that he had fractured his left eye socket when he collided with Chancel Mbemba.

Son, however, never gave up hope. Following a surgery, he posted on Instagram: “Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon.”

Reacting to Son’s dedication, former captain Koo Ja-cheol said: “Everybody knows about him, he always plays with passion, he’s really a passionate guy, he never wants to stop. He joined (also) yesterday with the team training session, of course without heading, so I think he will push himself - as far as I know him - so I expect he will start.

“When someone has an injury like Sonny right now, even one of the biggest players can be scared, but it cannot stop him, as I know him.”

Son had donned a similar mask during South Korea’s opening game against Uruguay as well.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us