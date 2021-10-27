Five-substitute rule set to become permanent in Football: IFAB

Football is set to make the five-substitution rule permanent, as per IFAB’s Football and Technical Advisory Panels (FAP-TAP), as confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier in May this year, as a consequence of the effects of COVID-19 outbreak the law-making body of football the International Football Association Board (IFAB) gave an extension on the option to teams to extend the number of substitutes to five.

This rule, which was set to stay till the end of 2022, is set to stay and will be introduced as a permanent rule from the 2022-23 season.

“Following a number of requests from confederations, associations, leagues and other key stakeholders for this option to be introduced permanently in the Laws of the Game (2022/23 edition), FAP-TAP today recommended that competitions should be able to decide on increasing the number of substitutes according to the needs of their football environment, while the current number of substitution opportunities (three plus half-time) should stay the same,” the body said in an official statement.