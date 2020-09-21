Hyderabad FC signs Spanish striker Sandaza

Hyderabad FC, as part of its efforts to bolster the squad for the forthcoming ISL season, signed up Spanish forward Francisco ‘Fran’ Sandaza on a one-year deal. He now becomes the sixth new foreign signing for the club for this season.

After a brief stint with FC Tokyo, where he also featured in the AFC Champions League, Sandaza returned to Girona and helped it to a promotion to La Liga with a runner-up finish in the Segunda Division. The following season Sandaza moved to Asia again, this time joining Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai before returning to Spain with Alcorcon.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad FC ropes in Odei Onaindia

“I am very happy and excited to sign for this club. It is a new challenge in my career and I am eager to arrive in India and start training with my new team-mates. The Indian Super League is improving every year,” the 35-year-old Spanish striker said.

“My aim is to work hard to try and contribute as many goals for the team. It’s going to be a challenging season and I will give my one hundred percent every time I am on the pitch,” Sandaza said.

ALSO READ | Chennaiyin FC signs defender Enes Sipovic

“A lot of good players have played in the league so far. I have played with and against a few of them that have told me good things about the ISL, so I am keen to be part of it,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez believes Sandaza, given his vast experience, will be a huge asset for the club this season. “Fran Sandaza is a very known striker in Spain. He is a strong and a technically gifted player and he has experienced football at various levels in Spain, the U.K., Japan and China. He is a complete forward who likes to score goals and create chances for his team-mates,” he said.