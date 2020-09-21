Football Football Hyderabad FC signs Spanish striker Sandaza Francisco ‘Fran’ Sandaza becomes the sixth new foreign signing for Hyderabad FC this season. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 17:10 IST Striker Francisco 'Fran' Sandaza. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 17:10 IST Hyderabad FC, as part of its efforts to bolster the squad for the forthcoming ISL season, signed up Spanish forward Francisco ‘Fran’ Sandaza on a one-year deal. He now becomes the sixth new foreign signing for the club for this season.After a brief stint with FC Tokyo, where he also featured in the AFC Champions League, Sandaza returned to Girona and helped it to a promotion to La Liga with a runner-up finish in the Segunda Division. The following season Sandaza moved to Asia again, this time joining Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai before returning to Spain with Alcorcon.ALSO READ | Hyderabad FC ropes in Odei Onaindia“I am very happy and excited to sign for this club. It is a new challenge in my career and I am eager to arrive in India and start training with my new team-mates. The Indian Super League is improving every year,” the 35-year-old Spanish striker said.“My aim is to work hard to try and contribute as many goals for the team. It’s going to be a challenging season and I will give my one hundred percent every time I am on the pitch,” Sandaza said.ALSO READ | Chennaiyin FC signs defender Enes Sipovic“A lot of good players have played in the league so far. I have played with and against a few of them that have told me good things about the ISL, so I am keen to be part of it,” he said in a statement on Monday.Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez believes Sandaza, given his vast experience, will be a huge asset for the club this season. “Fran Sandaza is a very known striker in Spain. He is a strong and a technically gifted player and he has experienced football at various levels in Spain, the U.K., Japan and China. He is a complete forward who likes to score goals and create chances for his team-mates,” he said. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos