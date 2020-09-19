ISL: Seityasen Singh extends stay at Kerala Blasters

Indian winger Seityasen Singh has signed a two-year contract extension with Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters FC. The new deal will keep him at the franchise until 2022.

The 28-year-old forward from Manipur started his professional career with Royal Wahingdoh in the second division of the I-League. He then joined NorthEast United FC on loan for the 2015 edition of ISL. Consistent performances in the league had earned him a national team call up that year.

READ | AIFF to conduct three-day International Virtual Conference for coaches

In 2016, Seityasen moved to Salgaocar FC before going back to NorthEast United. He played for I-League side DSK Shivajians FC on loan in 2017, and then joined the now-defunct ISL team Delhi Dynamos on a free transfer. He once again spent the 2018-19 season with NorthEast, and was signed by Kerala eventually.

“I’m really happy to extend my stay at KBFC. The club gave me an opportunity to prove myself last season. I have always loved and admired the passion and craze the fans of Kerala Blasters have towards the club and the sport,” said Seityasen on his contract extension with the club.

He had featured in 10 ISL matches last year, picking up an assist and a goal for the Blasters.

“Seityasen is one of the finest wingers in the ISL, who is good with both feet and can operate out wide both on the left and right side of the midfield. Last season, he worked extremely hard on his fitness as he came back from a long-term injury. He is definitely going to make the team stronger,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, the assistant coach of Kerala.