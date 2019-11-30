Freddie Ljungberg has not been given a timeframe for how long he should expect to serve as interim head coach of Arsenal.

Fans' favourite Ljungberg steps into the breach left by Unai Emery's sacking for Sunday's Premier League trip to Norwich City, where the Gunners will look to arrest a run of seven winless games in all competitions. The likes of Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri have already been linked with the vacancy, yet Ljungberg insists that bigger picture is not his concern.

"There is no indication how long or how short," he told Sky Sports on Saturday, as Arsenal confirmed academy manager Per Mertesacker will assist the former Sweden midfielder in his role. "They just said concentrate on the next game, do as well as you can, and we'll see from there."

"For me, I concentrate on those players. We have a game tomorrow and will try to do the best I can. I was proud, honoured that they thought about me. It is such an important thing, trust in me to deliver that. I felt excitement because I feel we have some very, very good footballers here."

WATCH | Ljungberg unsure how long he will be in charge of Arsenal

"It's a great, great honour - that's how I feel. I feel this energy inside of me. It's special. Of course, there is sadness a little bit at what's happened to the club, where we are. There is excitement for what we can do in the future, tomorrow the chance we have to play. It's a great honour and that's what I said to the players."

As such, Ljungberg is reluctant to wade into the thorny issue of the Arsenal captaincy. Emery named five captains at the start of each season, with Laurent Koscielny, Peter Cech and Aaron Ramsey leaving from his senior quintet at the end of 2018-19.

It meant Granit Xhaka's elevation to the main captaincy, only for the Switzerland international to be stripped of that distinction following his angry reaction to being substituted against Crystal Palace. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now in possession of the armband, while Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil and Rob Holding all also led the Gunners out during Emery's tenure.

"I'm not going to make enormous, massive changes," Ljungberg said. "There has been so much in the media and so many discussions, so that’s going to be left. I’m going to concentrate on how we play and what we can do on the football pitch."

Pressed on who would captain Arsenal at Norwich, he replied: "You'll see that tomorrow."