Gent Conference League game with Maccabi Haifa to be behind closed doors

The clubs meet in the knockout round playoffs, with the second leg in Belgium on Feb. 21, and the mayor of Ghent, Mathias De Clercq, believes the security risks are too great given the tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 20:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Maccabi Haifa was ordered by European football’s governing body to host its last two Europa League home group games at neutral venues
FILE PHOTO: Maccabi Haifa was ordered by European football’s governing body to host its last two Europa League home group games at neutral venues | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Maccabi Haifa was ordered by European football’s governing body to host its last two Europa League home group games at neutral venues | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gent’s Europa Conference League game against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa next month must be played behind closed doors by order of the city of Ghent, the Belgian club and UEFA said on Friday.

The clubs meet in the knockout round playoffs, with the second leg in Belgium on Feb. 21, and the mayor of Ghent, Mathias De Clercq, believes the security risks are too great given the tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The city council has already received several complaints from politically engaged citizens who believe that such a competition cannot take place given the current context,” a city of Ghent statement said.

“In addition, the open nature of the KAA Gent Arena and the fact that it is not possible to set up an external security perimeter around the stadium means that, in light of the current circumstances, it is impossible to offer watertight guarantees with regard to the safety of all supporters present.”

When contacted by Reuters, UEFA confirmed that the game will be played behind closed doors.

Maccabi Haifa was ordered by European football’s governing body to host its last two Europa League home group games at neutral venues, playing in Cyprus and Hungary in November.

Gent faced another Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv in the group stage which it hosted in October with fans present, while the away game was played in Serbia.

