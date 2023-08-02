MagazineBuy Print

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 19:18 IST

Reuters
File Photo: Gianluigi Buffon greets fans during the Italian Serie A football match.
File Photo: Gianluigi Buffon greets fans during the Italian Serie A football match. | Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Gianluigi Buffon greets fans during the Italian Serie A football match. | Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football, the 45-year-old announced on Wednesday, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country.

Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

“That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” Buffon said in a statement.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest keepers of all time, he ended his career where he started, at Parma which is in the Italian second tier, having struggled with injuries in his final season.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Italians in tears after shock loss knocks them out

Buffon joined Juve from Parma in 2001 and spent most of his career with the club, except for a season at PSG in 2018-19, before returning to Turin and then to Parma in June 2021.

