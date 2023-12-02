MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC vs MBSG, predicted lineups, preview and more

HFC vs MBSG: All you need to know before the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 07:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kiyan Nassiri Giri of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
FILE PHOTO: Kiyan Nassiri Giri of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Preview:

Hyderabad FC is set to host Mohun Bagan SG in its eight Indian Super League match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad FC vs Mohan Bagan: ISL venue changed to Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar due to elections in Telangana

Mohun Bagan is in flying form in the ISL, having won four out of its four matches so far and is sitting high up the table. However, it has lost its last two matches against Bashundhara Kings and Odisha FC in the AFC Cup, knocking it out of the running in the group stage.

Hyderabad is struggling as well being last in the league table and haven’t won a single league game this season so far. In it’s last match it was dealt a defeat away from home by league leaders, Kerala Blasters FC.

Predicted Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Sahil Tavora, Petteri Pennanen, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh. Mohd Yasir, Joseph Knowles, Jonathan Moya.

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Hugo Boumous, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Shal Abdul Samad, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku.

When will the Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL match start?
The Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 2 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Where to watch the Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL match?
The Hyderabad FC VS Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

