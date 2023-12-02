Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC vs MBSG, predicted lineups, preview and more

Preview:

Hyderabad FC is set to host Mohun Bagan SG in its eight Indian Super League match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Mohun Bagan is in flying form in the ISL, having won four out of its four matches so far and is sitting high up the table. However, it has lost its last two matches against Bashundhara Kings and Odisha FC in the AFC Cup, knocking it out of the running in the group stage.

Hyderabad is struggling as well being last in the league table and haven’t won a single league game this season so far. In it’s last match it was dealt a defeat away from home by league leaders, Kerala Blasters FC.

Predicted Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Sahil Tavora, Petteri Pennanen, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh. Mohd Yasir, Joseph Knowles, Jonathan Moya.

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Hugo Boumous, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Shal Abdul Samad, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku.