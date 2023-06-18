India vs Lebanon LIVE score; IND 0-0 LBN; Intercontinental Cup final: Blue Tigers wasteful with match goalless at the break

Key Updates
- June 18, 2023 20:21Half-time!
The match is goalless as the teams break for half-time. India has the better stats at the brek but nothing to show for it.
Igor Stimac must be telling his boys to calm down in the opponent final third.
- June 18, 2023 20:2045+4’
It is a complete waste of a chance as Thapa’s delivery into the box is high and does not find any of his teammates.
- June 18, 2023 20:2045+3’
Sahal is fouled and India has a freekick in a dangerous area.
- June 18, 2023 20:1845+1’
Anwar Ali tries to slot a ball to Chhangte between a tight space, but sees his pass getting intercepted.
- June 18, 2023 20:1745’
Three minutes added at the end of the first-half!
- June 18, 2023 20:1542’
Saad takes a long shot at India’s goal. The ball was travelling but it is a fairly easy save for Gurpreet as the ball was at a comfortable height.
- June 18, 2023 20:1138’
Booking: Ashique sees a yellow card for bringing down Farran.
It is a smart foul as Farran was darting away on a counter attack. Took one for the team there, Ashique.
- June 18, 2023 20:0835’
Maatouk moves forward with the ball as the Indian defence backtracks. The Lebanon captain passes to the overlapping Zein on the left. Zein takes a shot but misses the target by quite a distance. Ideally, Zein should have found Maatouk with a reverse ball as he was in a good position.
- June 18, 2023 20:0533’
India works out an excellent attack yet again. Sahal., who has looked threatening till now, gets the ball on the left flank. He tries to swing a cross at the far-post, looking for Chhetri, but overhits it as the ball goes out for a Lebanon goalkick.
- June 18, 2023 20:0230’
India’s approach play has been top notch till now but the Blue Tigers have often hurried things in the final third.
- June 18, 2023 20:00Match resumes!
The match resumes after the cooling break.
- June 18, 2023 19:58Cooling break!
The match halts temporarily for a cololing break. Both coaches with a chance to have a talk with their team.
- June 18, 2023 19:5825’
Darwich takes a shot at goal but it is a weak one and off target. Eventually the whistle is blown for offside so it would not have mattered anyway.
- June 18, 2023 19:5523’
Booking: Matar sees a yelow card for a challenge on Ashique.
- June 18, 2023 19:5422’
Lebanon breaks on a counter-attack. Farran uses his pace to make a darting run down the right flank. He finds Maatouk with his reverse pass. The Lebanon skipper tries to shoot on the turn but cannot hit the target.
- June 18, 2023 19:5321’
Chhangte pings a ball in from the right. Chhetri leaves the ball and it falls to Sahal. Sahal goes for a curler but his shot is blocked.
- June 18, 2023 19:5219’
Ashique swings a good cross inside the box, which almost lands at Chhetri’s feet. But a timely interception by the Lebanon defence prevents Chhetri from getting the ball.
- June 18, 2023 19:5017’
Sahal shows wonderful footwork to get past Dhaini. He tries to square the ball toi Chhetri with a grounded pass from the touchline. Chhetri had made the run but the ball is intercepted before it reaches him.
- June 18, 2023 19:4816’
Gurpreet pings a long ball forward and suddenly Chhetri looks in a prime position to attack the ball. Chhetri tries to bring the ball under control but he is beaten by the bounce as Sabeh collects the ball.
- June 18, 2023 19:4715’
Nothing comes from the corner as Chhetri does a good job of clearing the ball.
- June 18, 2023 19:4615’
A mispass from Sahal initiates a patient attacking buildup from Lebanon. Skipper Maatouk goes for a cross from the left but it is blocked. A corner for Lebanon.
- June 18, 2023 19:4512’
Lebanon finally seems to find its footing in the match as it looks confident in keeping the ball. The first 10 minutes have been India’s completely.
- June 18, 2023 19:408’
Now that we have seen the replay, the challenge was just outside the box. It did look like a foul nonetheless.
- June 18, 2023 19:396’ Penalty?
Ashqiue goes down inside the box after a clip by Farran. There is a penalty shout but the referee just points for a goalkick. Igor Stimac is not happy.
- June 18, 2023 19:375’
Chhetri turns provider as he swings in a first time cross for Sahal inside the Lebanon box. Sahal tries to reach the ball but the cross is too heavy for him.
- June 18, 2023 19:363’
Thpa tries to spead the ball to Ashique on the left flank with an aerial ball. But, Thapa puts too much power in his pass and the ball goes out.
- June 18, 2023 19:342’
India’s high press is clearly evident in the opening minutes of the match. But the Blue Tigers have to be wary of counter-attacks.
- June 18, 2023 19:331’
An electrifying start to the match. First, it was a Lebanon attack but Jhingan uses his physicality well to intercept the ball. India then breaks for an attack. Thapa takes the shot but it is blocked.
- June 18, 2023 19:32Kick-off!
The Intercontinental Cup final kicks-off between India and Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
- June 18, 2023 19:26Nearing kick-off!
Both teams are on the pitch and it is time for the national anthems.
- June 18, 2023 19:15What did the the gaffer say ahead of the match?
- June 18, 2023 18:35India vs Lebanon Starting XI
- June 18, 2023 18:31Watch our reporter Neeladri Bhattacharjee break down the Intercontinental Cup final
- June 18, 2023 18:29Predicted XI
India Predicted XI
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh
Lebanon Predicted XI
Ali Sabeh (GK), Hussein Zein, Mohammad El Hayek, Jihad Ayoub, Hassan Saad, Walid Chouar, Ali Tneich, Zein Abidine Farran, Hassan Maatouk, Nader Matar, Karim Darwich
- June 18, 2023 18:08PREVIEW
The senior Indian men’s football team will be facing the first test of its Asian Cup aspirations when it takes on a young Lebanon side in the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.
The title decider will be held here at the Kalinga Stadium, which previously saw the completion of the league stage where India emerged as the topper with seven points. Lebanon, which finished second with five points, is the challenger as India looks to regain its winning rhythm after drawing the last league game goalless with the former (on Thursday).
“Things were in our favour in the last match and it could have been a nice win. But it didn’t happen, and now we need to continue with our efforts and reach our goal in the final,” Stimac said ahead of the title fight. The draw in the last match also ended the seven-game winning run for India. Stimac said that he hoped to see his team regain the winning touch in the final. “I would have been worried if we were not creating chances, but that hasn’t been the case in the tournament,” he said. “Our boys are playing with great faith, and we need to keep supporting them so that they keep rising,” said Stimac.
Read full preview HERE
Live telecast/Streaming information
When does the Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon start?
The Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday at the Kalinga stadium.
Where can I watch the Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon?
The Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinemas. The match will also be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
