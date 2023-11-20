India vs Qatar LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match, preview and more

Preview
India is set to host Qatar in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday.
The Blue Tigers will be confident and pumped heading into the match after winning its first match in the group stage away from home against Kuwait on November 16.
Qatar, being one of the strongest teams in Asia, gained three points in its last game as well and it dominated against Afghanistan in an 8-1 win at home.
Qatar is the favourite heading into the game, however, an inspired Indian side backed by home fans can cause an upset. A win against Qatar would be an exponential push to India’s qualifying chances, but it is going to be a tough challenge for the Blue Tigers.
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match start?
Where to watch the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?
