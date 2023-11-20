MagazineBuy Print

India vs Qatar LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match, preview and more

India vs Qatar: All you need to know before the FIFA 2026 AFC world cup qualifiers match being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 19:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Manvir Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring against Kuwait.
Manvir Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Manvir Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring against Kuwait. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Preview

India is set to host Qatar in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers will be confident and pumped heading into the match after winning its first match in the group stage away from home against Kuwait on November 16.

ALSO READ | India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac’s work over the years is bearing fruits now, says Rahul Bheke

Qatar, being one of the strongest teams in Asia, gained three points in its last game as well and it dominated against Afghanistan in an 8-1 win at home.

Qatar is the favourite heading into the game, however, an inspired Indian side backed by home fans can cause an upset. A win against Qatar would be an exponential push to India’s qualifying chances, but it is going to be a tough challenge for the Blue Tigers.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match start?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will take place on Tuesday, November 21, at 07:00 p.m. IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where to watch the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will be live telecasted on Sports18 1, Sports 18 1HD, and Sports18 3.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

