Indian women's football rides on Renu's goal to beat higher-ranked Chinese Taipei 1-0

The Indian women's football secured a morale-boosting victory on Thursday as it defeated higher-ranked Chinese Taipei 1-0 in their friendly in Bahrain.

Renu struck the all-important goal in the third minute of the game to propel her side to a win over 40th ranked Chinese Taipei. Renu had a chance to net her second goal five minutes later, but she was ruled offside before she could make an effective contact with the cross by Dalima Chibber.

Chinese Taipei midfielder Ting Chi nearly bagged an equaliser, but was denied by Aditi Chauhan under the woodwork in the 17th minute. Aditi also kept out Su Yu-Hsuan's attempt to ensure India held on to its lead at the interval.

RELATED| Indian Women's football coach Dennerby lauds team fitness ahead of friendly

Indumathi found the back of the net nine minutes into the second half but was ruled offside. Lee Hsiu-Chin tried her luck from close range before the hour-mark, but Aditi stood tall to deny her.

Chen Yen-Ping had the final effort for Chinese Taipei in the final minute of the regulation time but her effort landed safely into Aditi’s gloves.

The Indian women are on a four-game exposure tour and played two friendlies in the UAE and as many in Bahrain over the last two weeks. The side coached by Thomas Dennerby, ranked 57th, had beaten host nation Bahrain 5-0 on Sunday. The Indian team had also beaten UAE 4-1 and lost to 77th-ranked Tunisia 1-0 earlier this month.

These friendly matches are part of the Indian team's preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which it will host in January-February next year.

The Indian team will now travel to Sweden, where it will face Swedish Women’s Premier League sides Hammarby and Djurgårdens IF.