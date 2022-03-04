I-League: Indian Arrows stuns Sudeva Delhi, Round Glass Punjab earns draw with Churchill

Indian Arrows earned its first win of the I-League season by downing Sudeva Delhi FC by a solitary goal at the Naihati Stadium on Friday.

Parthib Gogoi struck the only goal of the match to help Arrows secure the full quota of points. The first half continued to be a cagey affair, with neither team able to gain the early advantage.

The game burst into life in additional time of the first half as Indian Arrows centre back Amandeep was sent off for a foul inside the box, awarding Sudeva Delhi FC a penalty on the stroke of half time. William Pauliankhum, who had been Sudeva’s brightest spark in the match thus far, stepped up to take the spotkick, but blazed his effort over the bar, keeping both teams level at half time.

With the man advantage, Sudeva Delhi FC attempted to gain control in the middle of the park, but it was Indian Arrows who got the breakthrough at the hour mark. As the Arrows midfield tried to thread a pass through for wide forward Gogoi, the ball was intercepted by Nishchal Chandan, who then failed to clear his lines. Gogoi managed to win the ball in a dangerous position and slid a calm finish past goalkeeper Sachin Jha.

- RKFC, Round Glass Punjab play out draws -

The other two matches in the day ended in draws as Real Kashmir FC was held by Kenkre FC 1-1 in an absorbing contest at the Kalyani Stadium. The second match at Naihati saw Round Glass Punjab score a last minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw with former champion Churchill Brothers.