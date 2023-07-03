AIFF appoints Karnataka Football’s M. Satyanarayan as Deputy Secretary General

The All Indian Football Federation appointed Indian Football Satyanarayan M as its Deputy Secretary General in the Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the AIFF and the secretary general of the India’s apex football body, Shaji Prabhakaran, was also present.

“Satyanarayan M appointed Deputy Secretary General of the AIFF by the Executive Committee after it was being proposed by the President Kalyan Chaubey today,” the AIFF said in a statement.

The post has been vacant since the former general secretary of AIFF, Sunando Dhar, left it in February, earlier this year, citing ‘personal commitments’.

Satyanarayan has been a member in the I-League committee so far and has been the general secretary of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) since August 2019.

More to follow.