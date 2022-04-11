ATK Mohun Bagan firm favourite against Blue Star SC

Seeking to qualify for the AFC Cup for the second consecutive year, ATK Mohun Bagan will start as firm favourite against Blue Star SC of Sri Lanka in its AFC Cup preliminary round two match at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Mariners qualified for the preliminary round two by finishing runner-up to Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2020-21. Blue Star SC, on the other hand, defeated Nepal’s Machhindra FC 2-1 in an away first preliminary round match to set up a clash against the Mariners. Coached by Banda Samarakoon, the Islanders have come here with three foreigners, and the rest of the squad is mostly made up of youngsters in their early 20s.

The Sri Lankans have already suffered a setback as kits of some of their members went missing when they landed in Chennai. They were routed to Kolkata only late on Monday.

Roy Krishna, Jhingan doubtful starters

ATK Mohun Bagan, however, is likely to miss the services of key players - Roy Krishna and Sandesh Jhingan.

Fijian ace forward Krishna is dealing with a personal tragedy - death of a close relative - and may fly back home, while Jhingan is grappling with injury concerns. Star India defender Jhingan is nursing an injury since his international outing against Belarus on March 26 in Bahrain. He will take a “few more days” to recover fully and it would not be wise to name him in the starting line-up with the playoffs to be held exactly after a week.

It will have to be seen who partners Tiri in the ATKMB central defence. The Indian duo of Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose will have to step up.

Despite the likelihood of missing two key players, ATKMB will be the favourite with the likes of Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigue, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh forming the core of their midfield.

Fresh start under Ferrando

This will be the first AFC Cup match for ATK Mohun Bagan under its new coach Juan Ferrando as it looks for a fresh start after making an inter-zone semifinal exit in the last edition. This will be ATKMB’s first AFC Cup outing since September 22, 2021 when it was hammered 6-0 by FC Nasaf, a team from Uzbekistan, in the inter-zone playoff semifinal.

But under new coach Ferrando, who took charge in the middle of the ISL and helped it finish third in the table, ATKMB would look for a fresh start.

A win on Tuesday will seal a playoff berth for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Kickoff: 7.30pm IST.