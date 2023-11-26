ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC held to frustrating 1-1 draw by NorthEast United in Guwahati

GUWAHATI

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri’s strike was cancelled out by an Aleksandar Jovanovic own goal as its wait for an away win in the Indian Super League 2023-24 continued, following a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, on Sunday.

The stalemate meant Bengaluru stayed in eighth place on the ISL table with six points from seven games.

Simon Grayson made three changes to the side in a quest to register its second win of the campaign.

The hosts had the first chance only ten minutes in when Gogoi’s cross into the box was nodded down by Phillipoteaux for Nestor Albiach, but the Spaniard’s shot from point-blank range was saved well by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the Bengaluru goal.

The Blues took the lead when Javi Hernandez was brought down in the area by Mirshad Michu, who came off his line in an attempt to dispossess the Spaniard. Chhetri made no mistake from the spot on 36th-minute, giving his side the advantage.

Bengaluru was in full control as it seemed destined to take the lead into the break, but for a fortuitous goal that went the way of the hosts in what was the last action of the first half.

The visitors, reduced to ten men after an injury to Williams at the other end, conceded in the final minute of time added on when Jithin MS, having found himself in space down the right flank, fired a cross that deflected off a hapless Jovanovic and evaded Gurpreet’s outstretched arm.

Grayson made a change at the break with Williams unable to continue, Curtis Main replaced the Australian winger.

Bengaluru continued its push to reclaim the lead but was unable to go past the hosts’ resolute defence.

Bengaluru FC returns to the Kanteerava Stadium next week, as it hosts ISL debutants Punjab FC on Thursday.