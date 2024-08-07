Key Updates
- August 07, 2024 19:044’- EBFC 0-0 DHFC; Saul goes for direct shot
First corner for East Bengal as Madih Talal delivers it towards Saul Crespo at the edge of the box as the Spaniard goes for the volley first time but skies it.
- August 07, 2024 19:03Downtown Heroes lineup
- August 07, 2024 19:01KICK OFF
East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes at the Durand Cup 2024 is underway at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
- August 07, 2024 18:57Here’s what the Downtown Heroes coach has to say
- August 07, 2024 18:43In pictures: East Bengal warming up
- August 07, 2024 18:38Teams have arrived at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan
- August 07, 2024 18:23East Bengal lineup out
- August 07, 2024 18:22Lineups in shortly
- August 07, 2024 18:06Downtown Heroes’ joruney so far in the 2024 Durand Cup
After a narrow 0-1 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its opening match, Downtown Heroes opened its account with a win against Indian Air Force with a 2-0 victory.
- August 07, 2024 17:55ICYMI: Here’s a recap of East Benga’s comeback win against Indian Air Force
- August 07, 2024 17:42Here’s what East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat feels ahead of the clash
- EBFC 0-0 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE: First half underway; East Bengal takes on Downtown Heroes
