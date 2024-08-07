MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

EBFC 0-0 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE: First half underway; East Bengal takes on Downtown Heroes

EBFC vs DHFC: Catch all the LIVE updates from East Bengal’s clash against Downtown Heroes in the Durand Cup 2024 in Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 07, 2024 19:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Kolkata: East Bengal FC player David Lalhlansanga celebrates after scoring a goal during a match between East Bengal FC and Indian Air Force FT at the 2024 Durand Cup.
Kolkata: East Bengal FC player David Lalhlansanga celebrates after scoring a goal during a match between East Bengal FC and Indian Air Force FT at the 2024 Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Kolkata: East Bengal FC player David Lalhlansanga celebrates after scoring a goal during a match between East Bengal FC and Indian Air Force FT at the 2024 Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to the Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Durand Cup 2024 match between East Bengal and Downtown Heroes FC in Kolkata.

  • August 07, 2024 19:04
    4’- EBFC 0-0 DHFC; Saul goes for direct shot

    First corner for East Bengal as Madih Talal delivers it towards Saul Crespo at the edge of the box as the Spaniard goes for the volley first time but skies it.

  • August 07, 2024 19:03
    Downtown Heroes lineup
  • August 07, 2024 19:01
    KICK OFF

    East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes at the Durand Cup 2024 is underway at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

  • August 07, 2024 18:57
    Here’s what the Downtown Heroes coach has to say
  • August 07, 2024 18:43
    In pictures: East Bengal warming up

    Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

    WhatsApp Image 2024-08-07 at 18.37.32.jpeg

    WhatsApp Image 2024-08-07 at 18.37.31.jpeg

  • August 07, 2024 18:38
    Teams have arrived at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan

  • August 07, 2024 18:23
    East Bengal lineup out

    Courtesy: East Bengal

    WhatsApp Image 2024-08-07 at 18.22.30.jpeg

  • August 07, 2024 18:22
    Lineups in shortly
  • August 07, 2024 18:06
    Downtown Heroes’ joruney so far in the 2024 Durand Cup

    After a narrow 0-1 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its opening match, Downtown Heroes opened its account with a win against Indian Air Force with a 2-0 victory.

  • August 07, 2024 17:55
    ICYMI: Here’s a recap of East Benga’s comeback win against Indian Air Force

    Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal stages comeback to win 3-1 against Indian Air Force

    East Bengal came from behind against Indian Air Force to open its Durand Cup 2024 campaign with a 3-1 win on Monday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

  • August 07, 2024 17:42
    Here’s what East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat feels ahead of the clash
  • August 07, 2024 17:30
    Where to watch East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes LIVE?

    Where to watch East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup 2024 match?

    Here’s the LIVE telecast and stream information for East Bengal’s match against Downtown Heroes in the Durand Cup 2024.

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Durand Cup 2024 /

Durand Cup /

Downtown Heroes FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EBFC 0-0 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE: First half underway; East Bengal takes on Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: India 63/2 (9); Kohli, Pant at crease; Rohit Sharma falls for 35
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from wrestling final; Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings, season best of top contenders
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Speed sport climber Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after breaking world record twice
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Former India captain Subrata Paul joins Woxsen University as Executive Fellow
    Team Sportstar
  2. Narayanpur, once a part of Naxalite-hotbed Bastar, looks to spark revolution through Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  3. EBFC 0-0 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE: First half underway; East Bengal takes on Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
  4. EBFC v DHFC LIVE stream info, Durand Cup 2024: Where to watch East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes FC?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru FC moves into the quarterfinals with an all-win record
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EBFC 0-0 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE: First half underway; East Bengal takes on Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: India 63/2 (9); Kohli, Pant at crease; Rohit Sharma falls for 35
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from wrestling final; Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings, season best of top contenders
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Speed sport climber Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after breaking world record twice
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment