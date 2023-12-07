MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC thrashes TRAU FC 5-1 to climb to fourth in standings

The emphatic victory took Aizawl to the fifth spot in the points table. TRAU, on the other hand, is still in search of its first win and is languishing at the bottom spot in the standings.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 22:30 IST , KALYANI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Aizawl wins against TRAU in the I-League and moves fifth in the league table
Aizawl wins against TRAU in the I-League and moves fifth in the league table | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Aizawl wins against TRAU in the I-League and moves fifth in the league table | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

KALYANI

Under blinding rain, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and Joe Zoherliana scored a brace each to help Aizawl FC blow away TRAU FC 5-1 in an I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

TRAU’s Gerard Williams scored an own goal, while Robinson Singh Soraisam had opened the scoring for the Imphal-based side.

The emphatic victory took Aizawl to the fifth spot in the points table. After eight matches, they have 14 points, including four wins, two draws and losses each. TRAU, on the other hand, is still in search of its first win and is languishing at the bottom spot in the standings. Out of eight matches, it has lost seven and drawn once.

Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia has been the star of Aizawl’s I-League campaign this season and he shone against TRAU as well. With his twin strikes on Thursday, his goal tally now reads eight. The Aizawl striker is the second-highest scorer in the league behind Gokulam Kerala’s Alex Sanchez, who has nine goals to his name.

It was TRAU, though, who had taken the lead at the Kalyani Stadium in the 13th minute. Deepak Singh floated in a cross from the right and Robinson timed his jump to perfection to head home.

ALSO READ | Lights out during the match: I-League match between Aizawl FC and TRAU FC stopped as floodlights go out mid-game

But Aizawl came roaring back into the game as it earned a penalty in the 15th minute when Moirangthem Malemnganba’s sliding tackle took down Zoherliana inside the box. The referee Tanmoy immediately pointed to the spot and Lalrinzuala calmly converted the chance to help Aizawl draw level.

Aizawl turned things around and took the lead seven minutes later. It was Zoherliana again who set up the goal. The full back made a darting run on the right, skipping a TRAU defender skilfully, before sending in a low cross. TRAU goalkeeper Nora Fernandes came off his line to collect the ball but Lalrinzuala beat him to it. The forward used a deft touch to slot the ball past the goalkeeper to score his second.

Aizawl FC was gifted its third goal by TRAU defence. Despite the heavy outfield due to incessant rains, Aizawl was moving the ball nicely. It was one such movement that helped it extend its lead. Lalrinzuala tried to lay it for Lalbiakdika at the edge of the TRAU penalty box but Williams attempted to intervene. In the process of intercepting the pass, the TRAU defender turned the ball into his own net.

Aizawl scored its fourth goal from another set piece. R Ramdinthara swirled in a corner from the right and the ball landed at the feet of Zoherliana, who showed immense composure to find the back of the net.

Aizawl piled on TRAU ‘s misery further when Zoherliana added his second and his side’s fifth in the 57th minute. Aizawl played quite a few passes to build the attack before Lalbiakdika passed the final ball to Zoherliana, who made a swift turn and slotted the ball home to seal the match.

Related Topics

I-League 2023-24 /

Aizawl FC /

TRAU FC

