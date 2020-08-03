Football India India Delhi clubs soon in I-League, says AIFF president Praful Patel AIFF president Praful Patel said he is personally looking into whether two new teams from Delhi can be included in the I-League. Uthra Ganesan New Delhi 03 August, 2020 20:24 IST AIFF president Praful Patel said two football clubs from Delhi might be included in the I-League. - R. V. Moorthy Uthra Ganesan New Delhi 03 August, 2020 20:24 IST Even as domestic football continues to struggle against uncertainty, AIFF president Praful Patel has indicated that Delhi might soon have representation in the I-League.“Clubs from Delhi will be a reality soon in the Hero I-league and there may be two teams from Delhi. I am personally looking into this,” Patel said during an E-Summit organised by Football Delhi on Monday to celebrate Sunil Chhetri’s birthday as Delhi Football Day. The Indian skipper turned 36 on August 3.READ | AFC red-flags 6 Goa Professional League matches for possible ‘manipulation' “I am really honoured to have my birthday celebrated as Delhi Football Day. It is like a dream. When you start playing, you never dream that your birthday will be made so special and for that I am really thankful to Football Delhi,” Chhetri said during the virtual interaction. “If every talent in the country is identified and nurtured, half the problems of Indian football will be solved. It is the best birthday gift I can ask for,” he added.The e-summit also saw participation from football and industry experts including Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and AFC general secretary Windsor John. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos