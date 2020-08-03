Delhi clubs soon in I-League, says AIFF president Praful Patel

Even as domestic football continues to struggle against uncertainty, AIFF president Praful Patel has indicated that Delhi might soon have representation in the I-League.



“Clubs from Delhi will be a reality soon in the Hero I-league and there may be two teams from Delhi. I am personally looking into this,” Patel said during an E-Summit organised by Football Delhi on Monday to celebrate Sunil Chhetri’s birthday as Delhi Football Day. The Indian skipper turned 36 on August 3.

“I am really honoured to have my birthday celebrated as Delhi Football Day. It is like a dream. When you start playing, you never dream that your birthday will be made so special and for that I am really thankful to Football Delhi,” Chhetri said during the virtual interaction. “If every talent in the country is identified and nurtured, half the problems of Indian football will be solved. It is the best birthday gift I can ask for,” he added.



The e-summit also saw participation from football and industry experts including Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and AFC general secretary Windsor John.