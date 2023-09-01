Clifford Miranda names 23-member squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Clifford Miranda, head coach of the Indian U23 team announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers to be held in Dallan, China between 6 and 12 September 2023.
India is looking to qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time and will face Maldives (September 6), China (September 9) and United Arab Emirates (September 12) in Group G.
The 2024 edition of the U23 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar and will serve as the qualification tournament for the Men’s Football tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The eleven group winners and four best second places teams from each group will qualify for the Asian Cup.
India’s 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers:
