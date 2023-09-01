MagazineBuy Print

Clifford Miranda names 23-member squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India is looking to qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time and will face Maldives (September 6), China (September 9) and United Arab Emirates (September 12) in Group G.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 20:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Clifford Miranda, head coach of the Indian U23 team announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers to be held in Dallan, China.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Clifford Miranda, head coach of the Indian U23 team announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers to be held in Dallan, China. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Clifford Miranda, head coach of the Indian U23 team announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers to be held in Dallan, China. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Clifford Miranda, head coach of the Indian U23 team announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers to be held in Dallan, China between 6 and 12 September 2023.

India is looking to qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time and will face Maldives (September 6), China (September 9) and United Arab Emirates (September 12) in Group G.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Chennayin FC winger Sweden Fernandes joins Punjab FC on one-year loan

The 2024 edition of the U23 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar and will serve as the qualification tournament for the Men’s Football tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The eleven group winners and four best second places teams from each group will qualify for the Asian Cup.

India’s 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers:
Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.
Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh.
Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh Yumkhaibam, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Kiyam.
Forwards: Sourav K, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Sivasakthi Narayanan (C), Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Related Topics

Indian Football /

India U-23 /

Clifford Miranda /

U-23 AFC Asian Cup

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
  1. Clifford Miranda names 23-member squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023: Jamshedpur FC signs Emil Benny on a two year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Football Association bids for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match
    Stan Rayan
  4. FCG 1-2 MBSG highlights, Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats FC Goa to book final clash with rival Emami East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters FC signs midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma until 2026
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

